Seal Beach Police Officer struck by suspected drunk driver

By SBPD Sgt. Nick Nicholas

A Seal Beach Police officer is recovering after being struck by a suspected drunk driver over the weekend. The officer sustained moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the case.

The following is the account provided by the Seal Beach Police Department:

On Saturday, Oct. 10, at about 3:15 p.m., a Seal Beach Police officer was conducting a traffic enforcement stop in the area of Pacific Coast Highway and Mariner Drive. During that time, the Seal Beach officer was standing near his parked patrol car when it was suddenly rear ended by an unrelated Ford F-150 traveling southbound on Pacific Coast Highway.

As a result of the collision, the Seal Beach officer was knocked to the ground and sustained moderate injuries. A passing Seal Beach Police volunteer witnessed the collision, immediately began to render aid, and radioed for assistance.

The F-150 lost control and collided with a nearby wall. The driver of the Ford fled the scene on foot. With the assistance of the Huntington Beach Police Department, the suspect was located a short distance away and taken into custody without further incident. The driver was uninjured.

The California Highway Patrol responded and took over the investigation. The driver of the Ford, later identified as Kenneth Jacob Lopez, age 30, of Huntington Beach, was arrested by the CHP on suspicion of felony hit and run and suspicion of felony driving under the influence. He was later booked at the Orange County Jail. As of Monday, Oct. 12, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department website reported that a Kenneth Jacob Lopez, arrested on Oct. 10 by the California Highway Patrol, was in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation. Law enforcement is asking anyone with information about crime to contact CHP Officer J. Billington at 714-892-4426.