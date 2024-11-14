Seal Beach Police Department Responds to Recent Concerns Over Animal Control Practices

Clarifying Our Commitment to Humane, Effective Animal Control and Community Cat Management

The Seal Beach Police Department (SBPD) and our partners at Westminster Adoption Group and Services (WAGS) have recently been the subject of criticism in a letter published by a local shelter. The concerns voiced in this letter touch on critical aspects of animal control within our community, including community cat management, sheltering services, and animal intake practices. We value the opportunity to clarify the details surrounding our policies, as well as the principles guiding our partnership with WAGS.

While all parties involved share a deep commitment to the welfare of animals in our community, there are notable differences in approach between the Seal Beach Animal Care Center (SBACC) and the Seal Beach Police Department (SBPD) in partnership with Westminster Adoption Group and Services (WAGS). SBACC’s stance on community cats reflects a perspective that, while well-intentioned, diverges from the current industry best practices widely endorsed by animal welfare experts. These best practices are grounded in scientific research and have been shown to effectively support the health and stability of the entire animal population, benefiting both domesticated and community cats. By aligning with these proven methods, SBPD and WAGS aim to balance compassionate care with sustainable management practices that best serve Seal Beach and its animal residents.

At the SBPD, we are dedicated to providing accurate, compassionate animal control services while balancing the complexities of sheltering, community needs, and best practices. To that end, we are sharing the following information to help the community understand the rationale behind our approach to animal care and to address the statements made in the recent publication.

Understanding the Seal Beach Animal Control Partnership with WAGS

The Seal Beach Police Department (SBPD) Animal Control Program was established following a City Council directive to bring animal control services in-house, providing the city with a dedicated approach to local animal welfare. In the initial stages, SBPD sought a partnership with the Seal Beach Animal Care Center (SBACC) to become the city’s designated shelter. However, SBACC was unable to meet the comprehensive requirements set forth by the city, as they were limited to sheltering only dogs and cats, while SBPD required a shelter partner equipped to care for a wider variety of animals. As a result, an official Request for Proposal (RFP) process was conducted to identify a suitable shelter partner. Through this process, Westminster Adoption Group and Services (WAGS) was selected, as they demonstrated the ability to fulfill the city’s needs while adhering to the humane standards and best practices that underpin the SBPD Animal Control Program.

In July 2023, the City of Seal Beach signed a two-year contract with WAGS to provide sheltering services for our community. This agreement was developed after careful consideration of best practices and local needs, ensuring the resources dedicated to our animal care program are used as effectively as possible.

The contract aligns with humane practices in animal care, focusing on providing immediate assistance to animals in need while maintaining sustainable sheltering protocols. The contract allows for responsible and humane management of community cats—free-roaming, outdoor cats adapted to live independently of human intervention.

The letter from SBACC stated: “Prior to this contract, Seal Beach residents who found stray cats or dogs could bring them to the Seal Beach Animal Care Center (SBACC). Now, residents are referred to WAGS or the Police Department’s Animal Control, which has caused frustration. It’s been stated that WAGS refuses to accept cats brought by SBAC or Seal Beach residents, classifying all as ‘community cats’ regardless of background.”

SBPD and WAGS have established clear protocols to distinguish between community cats and stray or lost pets. Our Animal Control Officers (ACOs) are trained to identify domesticated cats by scanning for microchips and looking for collars, tags, or signs of human care. Cats that show no signs of ownership, such as a lack of identification and a behavior indicative of outdoor adaptation, are categorized as community cats. These cats are usually left in their familiar environment—a best practice supported by the Humane Society and industry research on community cat management.

SBPD has also worked closely with the SBACC to clarify roles and establish procedures for handling animals. Our meetings with the SBACC have led to agreed-upon protocols, designed to prevent confusion and ensure efficient service. We will continue to communicate and work in partnership with SBACC to find common ground and provide the best animal care services to the City of Seal Beach.

Earlier this year, the Seal Beach Police Department updated its contract with WAGS to include additional clarification regarding community cats, aligning our agreement even more closely with industry best practices for humane animal management. This updated language was specifically designed to reinforce policies surrounding the care and treatment of community cats, ensuring clarity for all parties involved. However, despite this important update, the Seal Beach Animal Care Center (SBACC) did not reference the most recent version of the contract in their public comments. By omitting the updated terms, SBACC’s statements have inadvertently spread outdated information, which can lead to misunderstandings about our current practices and the measures in place to support both community cats and Seal Beach residents. We encourage community members to reach out directly to our Animal Control division for accurate, up-to-date information on our policies and practices.

SBACC also stated: “It is said that WAGS is at capacity, and though we’ve offered assistance, our support hasn’t been accepted. WAGS only takes in injured cats or very young kittens and has recently even turned kittens away.”

Like many shelters across California, WAGS faces space limitations but remains committed to prioritizing the animals in greatest need of care. Cats that are ill, injured, or vulnerable (e.g., kittens without a mother) are always accepted by WAGS. This selective intake practice reflects the practical challenges shelters are facing statewide, given the surge in animal populations and shelter demand. We continue to collaborate with WAGS to assess and adapt to these evolving needs.

In their letter SBACC referenced a recent incident concerning one of our Animal Control Officers (ACO): “ An incident was reported involving two cats found near McGaugh School. These cats were reportedly refused by WAGS, and our ACO returned them to the school parking lot, where they hid under a vehicle. SBACC was unable to assist the car owner, who then called for help.”

Upon investigation, we found several inaccuracies in this account. The cats found at McGaugh School were identified by our trained ACOs as community cats—unowned, outdoor cats adapted to local environments. In cases like this, where cats are not in immediate danger and show no sign of domestication, the humane approach is to return them to their territory. When the cats sought refuge under a vehicle, our ACO made multiple attempts to safely remove them. However, forcing the cats out was deemed counterproductive, as cats tend to emerge naturally once they feel secure.

Regarding the recent incident involving community cats that took refuge under a vehicle, we had already provided SBACC with detailed information about how our Animal Control Officers handled the situation. Despite this, SBACC chose to publish an inaccurate account in both the local paper and on social media, which has led to confusion among residents. We urge SBACC and community members to work together with us in sharing accurate information that supports the welfare of animals and promotes a unified approach to responsible, humane care.

Understanding Community Cat Management

Community cat management is a critical and evolving aspect of animal control that requires a nuanced approach to balance humane treatment with practical, sustainable outcomes.

Firstly, it is important to distinguish our understanding between “stray” and “community” cats. Stray cats are typically pets that have become lost or have been abandoned, while community cats, often referred to as feral cats, are born and raised in the wild, or have been living outdoors for a significant period, and are not socialized to humans. Community cats can often be part of a larger group known as a colony. Community cats can also be cats that live in the wild but receive food from well-intentioned residents (despite our efforts to ensure the community does not leave food out or feed animals in the wild).

In recent years, the understanding of community cats and their management has evolved significantly. Many experts now recognize that community cats are a natural part of many urban and rural environments. They often have established territories and social structures within their communities. This contemporary understanding underscores the impracticality and unsustainability of attempting to remove all healthy community cats from their environments.

A significant body of evidence suggests that community cats maintain healthy populations outdoors. A study highlighted by Alley Cat Allies involved the examination of over 100,000 stray and feral cats through spay/neuter clinics across six states, revealing that less than 1% of these cats were in a condition that required euthanasia due to severe health issues. This indicates that the vast majority of community cats are healthy and capable of living full lives outdoors (https://www.alleycat.org/resources/feral-cat-health-analysis-living-healthy-lives-outdoors/). Community cats have also been shown to have similar health outcomes to indoor cats, including low rates of diseases. Their ability to coexist in natural environments without posing significant public health risks has been documented, with studies affirming that these cats are not a significant source of disease transmission to humans or other animals.

Moreover, concerns about community cats being harmed by vehicles or predators like coyotes are often mitigated by the cats’ natural instincts and adaptations to their environments. Feral cats tend to be highly aware of their surroundings and are skilled at finding safe and secluded areas to live (https://www.kerncountyanimalservices.org/pet-resources/community-feral-cat-assistance/).

Removing healthy community cats does not effectively reduce the population long-term, a concept known as the vacuum effect. When cats are removed from a particular location, new cats move in to take advantage of the newly available resources, such as food and shelter, leading to a continuous cycle. This phenomenon is well-documented and supported by research, as outlined by resources like Alley Cat Allies (https://www.alleycat.org/resources/the-truth-about-the-vacuum-effect).

Given these insights, we, like many animal control programs across the country, have adopted policies tailored to manage this situation effectively and humanely. We do not take in healthy adult cats that are part of community colonies. This policy is in place not because we lack concern for these animals, but because we understand that removing them from their environment is not a sustainable solution and can often lead to more harm than good.

However, we want to assure you that our commitment to animal welfare remains unwavering. We will ALWAYS take in cats that are injured, sick, or kittens that are too young or small to care for themselves, regardless of their background. These vulnerable animals need immediate care and shelter, and we are here to provide that.

Our animal control officers undergo specialized training to differentiate between a lost pet cat and a cat that lives in the wild. This training equips them with the skills to observe and interpret various indicators that help distinguish these cats based on their behavior, physical condition, and circumstances in which they are found.

One key aspect of their training involves understanding the behavior of cats in different environments. Physical appearance also plays a significant role in distinguishing between lost pets and wild cats. Our officers are trained to look for signs of domestic care, such as a well-groomed coat, the presence of a collar or identification tags, and indications of spaying or neutering, which are more common in pet cats. Feral cats, on the other hand, might appear leaner, have a rougher coat, and show no signs of identification.

Moreover, the officers are trained to assess the location and circumstances in which the cat is found. A lost pet cat might be found roaming near residential areas, looking confused or trying to enter different homes, which is less common for feral cats accustomed to outdoor life. This training ensures that our animal control officers can make informed decisions when encountering cats in the community, helping to reunite lost pets with their owners while respecting the autonomy of feral and community cats living outdoors.

Dogs, unlike community cats, are not considered “free-roaming animals” in the same sense, and thus, our policies for dogs differ. We will take in all dogs found in Seal Beach, reflecting their distinct needs and behaviors compared to cats.

We recognize the concerns of Seal Beach residents and the potential for confusion and conflict. It’s certainly a challenge when a well-intentioned community member finds a healthy cat and wishes to ensure its safety. Our approach, recommending that healthy, well-cared-for cats be left where they are found, is based on understanding feline behavior and community dynamics. This practice is designed to keep cats in their familiar environments where they are often best equipped to thrive.

We understand the distress that can be caused when a resident’s lost cat is not taken to a shelter due to these policies. It’s a heart-wrenching situation, and we are committed to working with the community to find ways to mitigate these issues, including promoting microchipping and other forms of identification to help reunite lost pets with their owners.

We have invested substantial time and effort into thoroughly researching community cat management, consulting with veterinarians, shelter owners, and industry experts to ensure our approach aligns with the very best practices and standards in the animal welfare industry. Our current system is designed to be both humane and effective, grounded in scientific research and supported by the extensive training our Animal Control Officers have received from the Humane Society and other leading organizations. Our partnership with WAGS is built on mutual dedication to animal welfare, providing a reliable, professionally supported foundation for managing community cats responsibly. Despite differing opinions from some, we stand firmly by our approach, which follows well-established and accepted practices in animal care and sheltering.

Our ACOs are trained professionals following protocols that have been carefully developed based on industry standards. While we understand there may be strong feelings around this matter, we remain committed to humane treatment and sustainable, effective solutions for managing our community’s cats. Our system is working as intended, supporting the well-being of animals and residents alike in Seal Beach. To stay updated on our animal control efforts or learn more about our approach, we invite residents to follow us on social media and contact us at animalcontrol@sealbeachca.gov with any questions. Together, we can continue fostering a community that values responsible, compassionate animal care in line with proven industry standards.

(Editor’s note: This letter was not signed.)