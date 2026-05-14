Seal Beach Police arrested a suspect on May 10, following an attempted homicide investigation after multiple witnesses reported a shooting in the 2900 block of Seal Beach Boulevard.

On Sunday, May 10, at approximately 7:03 p.m., Seal Beach Police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area. Witnesses reported the suspect fled westbound from the scene immediately following the incident.

Officers arrived quickly and, with assistance from the West Cities Communications Dispatch Center, and the Cypress and Los Alamitos Police departments, established a perimeter.

The Anaheim Police Department’s police helicopter responded to assist with the search and located a suspicious subject hiding in the area. Officers contacted and detained the subject, who was later identified by multiple witnesses, according to the SBPD.

The victim did not sustain any gunshot wounds.

The victim’s name was not released.

The suspect was identified as Jessy Quintero, 40, of Compton, and was arrested in connection with the investigation. Quintero was processeSeal Beach Police arrested a suspect on May 10, following an attempted homicide investigation after multiple witnesses reported a shooting in the 2900 block of Seal Beach Boulevard.

On Sunday, May 10, at approximately 7:03 p.m., Seal Beach Police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area. Witnesses reported the suspect fled westbound from the scene immediately following the incident.

Officers arrived quickly and, with assistance from the West Cities Communications Dispatch Center, and the Cypress and Los Alamitos Police departments, established a perimeter.

The Anaheim Police Department’s police helicopter responded to assist with the search and located a suspicious subject hiding in the area. Officers contacted and detained the subject, who was later identified by multiple witnesses, according to the SBPD.

The victim did not sustain any gunshot wounds.

The victim’s name was not released.

The suspect was identified as Jessy Quintero, 40, of Compton, and was arrested in connection with the investigation. Quintero was processed at the Seal Beach Police Department Jail and later booked into the Orange County Jail on suspicion of attempted homicide-related charges.

Irvine Police Department Police Service Dog units responded to assist with an evidence search and recovered two handguns from the area.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with additional information or footage is encouraged to contact Seal Beach Police Department Detective Kendra Owen at (562) 799-4100 ext. 1108 or kowen@sealbeachca.gov.d at the Seal Beach Police Department Jail and later booked into the Orange County Jail on suspicion of attempted homicide-related charges.

Irvine Police Department Police Service Dog units responded to assist with an evidence search and recovered two handguns from the area.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with additional information or footage is encouraged to contact Seal Beach Police Department Detective Kendra Owen at (562) 799-4100 ext. 1108 or kowen@sealbeachca.gov.