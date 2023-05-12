Seal Beach officer injured in May 12 afternoon traffic collision

Officer is released after hospital evaluation. According to Seal Beach Police, Cypress Police are investigating collision at or near PCH and Seal Beach Boulevard

A Seal Beach Police Department officer was injured after being involved in a traffic collision while responding to an emergency call for service.

On Friday, May 12, at about 12:16 p.m., an on-duty Seal Beach Police officer responded with lights and sirens to an emergency medical aid call for service. The officer drove into the intersection at Seal Beach Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway when his vehicle was struck by another car.

The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The Orange County Fire Authority responded and transported the officer to a local hospital for evaluation. The officer was released from the hospital later that day. The driver of the other vehicle also sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. Both the police car and the other vehicle were towed from the scene.

The Cypress Police Department is handling this investigation. The Los Alamitos Police Department is also assisting. The investigation is ongoing, and the cause of the collision is not immediately known.

Witnesses or anyone else with information is encouraged to contact the Cypress Police Department non-emergency dispatch line at (714) 229-6600.