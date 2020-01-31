Seal Beach Naval Weapons Station to take part in nationwide annual security exercise

Local residents may see an increase in law enforcement activities in and around the Seal Beach Naval Weapons Station from Feb. 3-14 as base personnel take part in a nationwide security exercise.

The exercise, called Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2020, will be conducted simultaneously on all navy bases throughout the continental United States. At the naval weapons station, drills and training will be conducted on a wide range of potential security scenarios.

The exercises may cause increased traffic around the weapons station, delays in base access, and temporary gate closures. The station’s “Giant Voice” mass notification loudspeaker system may also be used. Civilian boat traffic through Anaheim Bay is unlikely to be affected.

The event is not in response to any specific threat, but is a regularly scheduled annual exercise, developed to enhance the training and readiness of Navy security teams.

For more information about the exercise contact the Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach Public Affairs Office at 562-626-7215. Live updates will also be posted on the station’s Facebook page. Search under “Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach, Detachment Fallbrook, Detachment Norco.”