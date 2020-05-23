Seal Beach moves into Stage Two of California’s Resiliency Roadmap

SBPD Sgt. Nick Nicholas For the Sun
File photo of Seal Beach Main Street

On  May Saturday, May 23,  the  State of California approved Orange County’s strategic plan to allow local businesses to move into Stage Two of California’s Resiliency Roadmap.  As  a result, certain Seal Beach businesses will  be allowed to reopen with specific restrictions to ensure the  safety of both employees and customers.

 

The Orange County Health Care Agency also released a new order with information specific to local businesses.

 

In Stage Two, Seal Beach will  be  allowed to have certain businesses re-open with adaptions to their normal business practices.  These businesses are:

 

  • In-person dining with reservations
  • Retail shopping with social distancing and curbside pickup
  • Manufacturing
  • Offices, where telework is not possible
  • Outdoor museums
  • Limited services

 

The Orange County Health Care Agency and the  City of Seal Beach encourages local businesses to review the State’s guidance specific to their industry. Once businesses review this  information, they should prepare a plan and put  that plan into action.  Once completed, the  plan and any applicable checklists should be  posted in the  workplaces. For  more information related to specific industries, visit https://covid19.ca.gov/industry- guidance/.

 

 

Before reopening, businesses which meet the  Stage Two criteria should:

 

1)   Perform a detailed risk assessment and implement a site-specific protection plan.

 

2)   Train employees on  how to limit the  spread of COVID-19, including how to screen themselves for  symptoms and stay home if they have them.

 

3)   Implement individual control measures and screenings.

 

4)   Implement disinfecting protocols.

 

5)   Implement physical distancing guidelines.

 

 

“We are extremely pleased that the State has allowed Orange County to move forward toward the  next step in recovery,” said Seal Beach Mayor Schelly Sustarsic.   “With this weekend being the  official start of summer, we  are  optimistic that our  businesses will thrive this  season and that our  residents and visitors will  get  to enjoy our  wonderful shops and restaurants.”

 

Retail business guidelines

As  Seal Beach retail businesses reopen under the  Stage Two guidelines, certain practices should be  followed to ensure the  health and wellbeing of employees and customers.

 

  • A worksite specific plan should be created that ensures employers conduct a comprehensive worksite assessment, identify contact information for the  Orange County Health Care Agency, train and communicate with employees, conduct regular safety evaluations, investigate any COVID-19 illnesses and employee contacts with potentially ill persons, and adheres to the  guidelines provided by the States.

 

  • Employees should be trained on COVID-19 prevention strategies, self-screening practices, the  importance of not  coming to work if they experience symptoms, to seek medical attention if their symptoms become severe, the  importance of frequent handwashing and social distancing, and the  proper use of face coverings.

 

  • Individual control measures and screening practices should be created. Employers should provide temperature and symptom screening for all workers at the  start of their shifts and to all vendors or contractors entering the  business location.  Employers should encourage workers wear face coverings and all required protective equipment.  Employees should stay home if they are  sick. Commonly touched items should be  disinfected often.  Clear signage should be posted in highly-visible areas that inform customers that they must wear face coverings while inside the  store and to practice physical distancing.

 

  • Physical distancing guidelines should be followed. Businesses should create clearly-marked curbside or outside pickup points and implement measures where customers are  at least six  feet apart.  Employers should accommodate employees who request modified assignments where they are  separated from other customers if possible.  Employee breaks should be  staggered.  Restrooms should be  closed.  Dedicated shopping hours for  vulnerable populations should be  considered.

 

  • To read the full  details of these guidelines which includes helpful links and other information for  retail businesses, visit https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance- retail.pdf.

 

Dine-in business guidelines

Certain Seal Beach restaurants will  now be  allowed to reopen under the  Stage Two guidelines.  Like retail businesses, specific practices should be  followed to allow for  the safety of employees and diners.

 

  • Brewpubs, breweries, bars, pubs, craft distilleries, and wineries should remain closed unless they are offering sit-down, dine-in meals. Alcohol can only be  sold in the  same transaction as a meal.

 

  • Bars that do not provide sit-down meals themselves, but  can contract with another vendor to do  so,  can serve dine-in meals provided both businesses follow the  State guidance and alcohol is only sold in the  same transaction as the  meal.

 

  • Dine-in restaurants are encouraged to continue to provide takeout and delivery service.

 

  • Businesses that provide off-site sale of beer, wine, and spirits to be consumed off premises and do not  offer sit-down, dine-in meals should follow the  retail business guidelines and offer curbside service only.

 

  • Dine-in restaurants should also create a workplace specific plan.

 

  • Restaurant employees should be trained on COVID-19 prevention strategies and the encouraged to stay home if they are  sick, symptomatic, or have had contact with a potentially exposed person.

 

  • Employees should practice good hygiene including frequent hand washing and avoiding touching the face. Temperature screening should be  conducted prior to the start of each employee’s shift.

 

  • High traffic areas and commonly touched items such as customer waiting areas, break rooms, dining areas, handrails, elevator controls, credit card terminals, light switches, pens, etc., should be cleaned and disinfected often.

 

  • Restaurants should increase fresh air circulation by opening windows or doors if possible. High-efficiency air cleaners with upgraded air  filters should be  installed if possible.

 

  • Disposable menus or menus that guests can read on their own electronic devices should be created.  Restaurants should discontinue pre-setting tables with napkins and cutlery.  No  other items should be  left  on  the  tables such as condiment bottles, salt  and pepper shakers, etc.  Single service items should be provided to customers.

 

  • Employees should pre-roll utensils in napkins prior to use by customers and must wash their hands before pre-rolling napkins. Reusable items such as utensils, food ware, breadbaskets, etc. must be  cleared and disinfected before and after use.  Dirty linens used at dining tables such as  tablecloths and napkins should be removed after each customer and removed from dining areas in sealed bags.

 

  • Takeout containers should only be filled by customers.

 

  • Areas where customers may congregate or touch food such as self-service areas, machines, and buffets, salsa bars, etc. should be closed.

 

  • After-meal mints, candies, snacks, toothpicks, etc. should not be left  out.

 

  • Employees and customers should do their best to remain physically distant.

 

  • Restaurants should provide takeout, delivery, and drive through options when possible.
  • Restaurants should encourage reservations to allow for time to disinfect areas and maintain separation of customers. Dine-in restaurants should encourage customers to call  their order in ahead of time to minimize the  time they spend inside the  business.

 

  • To read the full  details of these guidelines which includes helpful links and other information for  dine-in restaurants, visit https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-dine- in-restaurants.pdf.

 

These guidelines are  not  an  all-inclusive list  of the  proactive measures that businesses should take to help stop the  spread of infection.  All  Seal Beach businesses should refer to the  State guidelines in their entirety to ensure they are  in compliance with all applicable orders.

 

 

Orange County Health Care Agency Order

On  Saturday, May 23,  the  Orange County Health Care Agency also released a new order with specific information for  all areas of Orange County.  As  this  order refers to local businesses:

 

  • All businesses that are permitted to reopen in Orange County as  part of Stage Two of the State’s Resilience Roadmap shall comply with posting requirements. Most of the State’s industry-specific requirements are  listed on  the website https://covid19.ca.gov/industry-guidance. Dine-in restaurants can find the State’s applicable requirements at https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-dine-in-restaurants.pdf and the related checklist at https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/checklist-dine-in-restaurants. Posting shall be  visible at the  entrance of the  business and specifically include an attestation by the  business owner and/or operator that the  business has:

 

  • Performed a detailed risk assessment and implement a site-specific protection plan;
  • Trained employees on how to limit the spread of COVID-19, including how to screen themselves for  symptoms and stay home if they have them;

 

  • Implemented individual control measures and screenings;

 

  • Implemented disinfecting protocols; and
  • Implemented physical distancing guidelines.

 

  • Cloth Face-Covering:

—All  Orange County residents and visitors shall wear a cloth face-covering when (i) in a public place; (ii)  visiting a retail, commercial or other place of

business; or (iii)  at work, and when the  resident or visitor is not  able to maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance from another person who is not  a family/household member or live  in the  same living unit.

—A cloth face-covering is a material that covers the  nose and mouth; it can be  secured to the  head with ties  or straps or simply wrapped around the lower face; it can be  made of a variety of materials, such as  cotton, silk, or linen; and a face covering may be  factory-made or sewn by hand, or can be improvised from household items such as scarfs, T-shirts, sweatshirts, or towels.

—The cloth face-covering Order SHALL NOT APPLY to children under the age of 2; anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the  cloth face-covering without assistance; persons with a medical or mental health condition, or development disability that prevents wearing a cloth face-covering.

 

Residents are encouraged to read the Health Officer’s Order and strong recommendations in their entirety by visiting https://occovid19.ochealthinfo.com/article/oc-health-officers-orders-recommendations, as  there is greater detail that will  help provide necessary clarification.

 

To  find out  more about California’s Resiliency Roadmap and the  metrics which were used to determine when Orange County could move into Stage Two, visit https://covid19.ca.gov/roadmap/.

 

For  questions about these guidelines and the  County health order, the  public should visit https://occovid19.ochealthinfo.com/ or call  (833) 426-6411.

 

