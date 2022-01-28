Seal Beach man appointed to SAG Committee

The Screen Actors Guild has appointed Orange Counties own, Rick Foster to its Government Affairs and Public Policy Committee.

Rick Foster, a long-time resident of Seal Beach and with five generations of his family calling Orange County home, Foster looks forward to supporting union work in Orange County and keeping filming in California. “I look forward to being a part of the committee to not only support safe working conditions on film sets, but to also promote and keep more union film jobs in California and bring more to Orange County.”, Rick Foster.

“SAG-AFTRA plays a critical role as an advocate on entertainment and media industry issues in the United States and internationally. By working with the AFL-CIO, sister unions, other organizations or as the sole voice on behalf of members, the union helps protect and expand the rights of our members under local, state, and federal laws and regulations.

SAG-AFTRA’s Government Affairs & Public Policy (GAPP) Department develops and manages strategies to inform and influence public policy at city, state, federal and international levels.”

Rick Foster continues, “I couldn’t be prouder to have been appointed to this position as a member of this committee and I look forward to serving my union well, keeping performers safe while at work and promoting on-set workplace safety.” Foster supports fair contracts for performers and is currently running for County Assessor and has been a member of SAG-AFTRA for the past 40 years. He hopes to bring more film jobs to Orange County and his hometown of Seal Beach.

