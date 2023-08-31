Seal Beach local artist to participate in his 30th Arts & Crafts Faire

Local retired Post Office employee, Gino Nardo, will once again be one of over 100 vendors in the upcoming Seal Beach Lions Arts & Crafts Faire. The Faire will run the weekend of September 9 & 10 in Eisenhower Park at the foot of the Seal Beach Pier.

Gino Dominic Nardo has been creating unique pieces of art for over 45 years including: three dimensional pieces, oils, acrylics, ceramics, stained glass, photography and woodworking. Gino loves art and loves creating playful and one-of-a-kind stylized pieces.

Many of his wood pieces are created from recycled Seal Beach Pier pieces, including: wood decking tables, benches, shelves, mantels, candleholders, wall key and hat holders and frames. Gino feels that many people want a piece of Seal Beach history and he has been commissioned to make items for many Seal Beach businesses. To name a few: The Hangout Restaurant, Beach City Jewelers, La Crema Café and many of his works are on display in the Sun Newspaper office.

Gino has been a participant in the Arts & Crafts Faire almost from its inception, and he will be displaying his creations the second weekend in September. He is hoping to share his love of innovative art with all, and that shoppers will enjoy his works as much as he enjoyed creating them.