Seal Beach Lions stuff nearly 3,000 Easter eggs for local children

Thirty Lions bring fifth annual egg hunt to children’s yards

This is the fifth year of the Easter Egg Hunt in Seal Beach.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced Seal Beach Lions Club leaders to get creative with the egg hunt for our children for the last two Easters.

So they took the Egg Hunt to children’s yards. The SB Lions whose motto is “WE SERVE” and they did.

Lions members stuffed nearly 3,000 eggs with treats for our local children. On Saturday morning, April 3, at 7 a.m., more than 30 Lions took to the street with Easter eggs for children whose parents signed up for the delivery.

The Seal Beach Lions Club had more volunteers this year than last year, so they were able to get creative with where the eggs were hidden.

Slowly the children got up and began their egg hunt. Some eggs were hidden in shoes, toys, plants, bushes, trees.

Lions limited the age to 5 and under and the children were so happy to have their personal egg hunt. Then the Easter Bunny headed to the streets in a golf cart to greet the kids. Many parents have reached out to thank the Lions. Parents are telling the same story.

Children were so excited they told everyone that passed by how the Easter Bunny hid their eggs.