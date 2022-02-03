Seal Beach Lions and Leos conduct vision screening

On Saturday, Jan. 29, forty-eight Seal Beach Lions and Leos conducted a vision screening in Stanton for California Lions Friends in Sight.

Near 100 patients had their prescriptions read, were screened by a doctor, and received eyeglasses with the proper prescriptions.

Seal Beach Lions co-hosted the screening with the Stanton Lions Club.

The next CLFIS screening is scheduled for March 5 in Tustin.

If you are interested in learning more about Lion vision initiatives, email Lion Scott Newton at scottnewton2@hotmail.com.

