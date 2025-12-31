Seal Beach Knights feed the hungry at Christmastime

In recent weeks St. Anne’s Knights of Columbus volunteers collected 1,300 pounds food and $2,800 in monetary funds to help those in need this Christmas season.

The Knights delivered supplies to local families (one of them with six children) military families, a woman living alone in her car, and families in need of both food and financial assistance.

In partnership with other organizations, the Knights of Father Bob Vidal Council No. 9594 delivered supplies to local women shelters and homeless support organizations, ensuring food and resources for those experiencing housing insecurity and hardship.

The Knights of Columbus have long understood that food drives exemplify a dynamic expression of community solidarity. They are a testament to the power of collective action, demonstrating that even small contributions can make a significant difference in the lives of others.

Other Knights charitable activities include blood drives, youth activities, Walking with Moms in Need (right to life fundraisers), after-Mass fellowship, pancake breakfast quarterly, an annual St. Patrick’s/St, Joseph’s Pot Luck, an Alaskan Fish Dinner, participation in the Seal Beach Christmas Parade, showering the kids with candy, and sharing in the joy of the Christmas Season, an annual retreat, and more.

Knights of Columbus members at St. Anne’s particularly strive to bring the parish together in many ways, especially Seminarian support and Right to Life.