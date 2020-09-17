Seal Beach holds impromptu Back the Blue Vigil

An impromptu gathering drew dozens of people to a Back the Blue Vigil on Monday at the Seal Beach Pier. People showed up at the intersection of Main Street and Ocean Avenue with signs, flags and even a station to sign get-well cards for the Los Angeles County Sheriff Deputies who were shot in Compton on Saturday.

The event came about from an idea on social media that was posted the night before. By Monday afternoon, a flyer had been produced and pushed out on social media. The event grew quickly. The postings had urged the event to avoid politics and was meant to simply show support for Seal Beach, and all police officers.

“This was just a community of faces showing we care,” one of the event organizers Lisa Wehring, said. “Jeannie and I stressed that this was going to be a peaceful, family friendly event. Not Political, nothing to do with race, gender, or creed. It was a Belief- in them! Just showing our SBPD and local Law enforcements a simple gratitude and respect for what they do for us.”

The event included the Pledge of Allegiance, led by local Cody Tanner, as well as a prayer by local Pastor Mike Dixon. There was also a group sing of God Bless America and gratitude cards for local police, along with the get-well cards.

Janicke said she had put the idea out after the shooting of the deputies. She said she thought someone should hold a vigil, but did not want to mix it with the ongoing events on Saturday.

“This wasn’t a protest, not at any point in time was this intended to be a protest,” Janicke said.