Seal Beach holds 47th Christmas Parade

An estimated 11,000 people watched the 47th annual Seal Beach Christmas Parade. (That was also last year’s figure.) This year’s parade featured 79 entries. The 2025 parade included a drone show over the beach. (Asked if there would be another drone show, Parade Chair Scott Newton wrote: “One year at a time. We will do our best to try and bring the Drone show back.”

There were 2,754 participants in the parade, according to Newton.

“We already met this morning regarding the 2026 parade,” Newton wrote on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.

“We intend to announce the theme in January,” Newton wrote.

He forwarded to the Sun an email from Perla Mendoza of Project Eli in which she thanked the Lions for the honor of being grand marshal.

The parade, which began at 7 p.m., ended around 8:45 p.m., with Santa Claus taking up the rear.

The winning entries this year were:

Best Of Parade—#26 Seal Beach Drone Shows.com

• Most Entertaining—#33 Red Mountain Marching Band

• Crowd Pleaser—#37 Corday

• Most Festive—#31 Run Seal Beach

• Most Humorous—#57 Cat Paws

