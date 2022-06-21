Seal Beach hires new Finance Department director/city treasurer

She is expected to start her new job on Friday, July 1

Seal Beach on Monday, June 20, announced the recent selection a new Finance Department director/city treasurer. Her name is Barbara Arenado.

She is expected to start her new role on July 1. The City Council is expected to look at the 2022-23 budget on June 27.

“It is an honor to be joining the City of Seal Beach and to partner with this outstanding group of professionals,” Arenado said.

Arenado is an experienced government professional with more than 20 years of experience and comes to us with a sound knowledge of pensions, long-range planning, budgeting, policy and data analysis, and fiscal oversight. She has spent the last 10 years in the city of Irvine in a variety of financial roles including most recently as their deputy director of Financial Management and Strategic Planning.

Arenado began her career working for the County of Orange, specializing in financial analysis and management. She has also worked in the private sector as an independent financial consultant for personal and business management.

While at her previous agencies, Arenado established a record of success improving financial reporting, internal controls and efficiencies while maintaining a focus on transparency, trust, and collaboration.

Arenado graduated from California State University, Fullerton with a Business Administration/Accounting degree.

“I look forward to continuing the excellent financial stewardship of the City and to continue the goals of transparent financial reporting and long-term fiscal sustainability,” Arenado said.

During a June 1 town hall meeting at City Hall, District One Councilman/Mayor Joe Kalmick said the city had hired a new Finance Department director.

In a June 7 email, Assistant City Manager Patrick Gallegos confirmed a new director had been hired, but reported that the candidate was undergoing a background check.

Gallegos promised the city would issue a press release once the background check was completed.

Download QR