Seal Beach financial advisor to be featured in upcoming business magazine

Rossmoor resident and Seal Beach businesswoman Marah Fineberg-Kuck is scheduled to be profiled in the October/November issue of Fortune magazine.

“This will be Fortune magazine’s first Most Powerful Women in Business issue. I will appear within the 5 Star Professional Women & Wealth special section,” Fineberg-Kuck wrote.

“I would like to take a moment to thank my clients and community partners for your loyalty and your confidence in working with me thoughout the years!

“This is quite an honor and is a testament to my commitment to professional excellence,” wrote Fineberg-Kuck.

She recently received the 5 Star Wealth Manager Award for 2020, an award she has earned seven straight years in a row.

Her name might seem familiar to some members of the business community. She is a past vice president of the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce, was a Chamber board member for six years and served on the Chamber Governmental Affairs Committee Chair from 2014 to 2018. She has also been a Seal Beach Lions since 2005.

Fineberg-Kuck’s professional office is in Seal Beach. However, she has been working from her Rossmoor home since March due to COVID-19. She and her husband Aaron Kuck, an enterprise cyber security regional account manager at Blackberry, are the parents of two twin 2-year-olds, Caleb and Stella.

Fineberg-Kuck, a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®), has been the executive director of the Women’s Symposium of Southern California since she founded the organization in 2016.

“Also, I realized a huge void for women and wealth that needs to be filled, and founded The Women’s Symposium of Southern California (WSSC) a 501(c)3 public nonprofit and a local grassroots awareness campaign for financial empowerment in 2016,” Fineberg-Kuck wrote.

The California Attorney General’s Office list’s the non-profit as “current” on the Registry for Charitable Trusts webpage. The WSSC’s most recent statement of information was filed with the California Secretary of State on July 31, 2020.

Fineberg-Kuck has been in the professional financial advisory and wealth management business for 18 years.

Information about her organization is at https://www.wssocal.org.