Seal Beach farewell: Reflections on eight transformative years on City Council

Serving on the Seal Beach City Council has been a truly life-changing experience. Over the past eight years, I have had the privilege of meeting so many remarkable individuals and participating in events that highlight the unique character of our city. As I prepare to step away, I already feel the bittersweet ache of missing our community gatherings, which have been such a central part of my life.

A community of leaders

One of the unexpected joys of my tenure was discovering the incredible impact of the Seal Beach Lions Club. Their tireless dedication to the community—supporting nearly every city event and mentoring the next generation through the Leos program—has been inspiring. My son, Evan, served as Leos President for two years, an experience that not only enriched his life but also brought our family closer to the heart of local service. I strongly encourage families with teenagers to consider joining the Leos; it’s a fantastic way to build character, foster friendships, and enhance college applications.

Thomas Moore

Similarly, I’ve gained a deep respect for the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce, whose efforts help both our community events thrive and local businesses succeed. Many of the Chamber members I’ve worked with over the years have become close friends, and I cherish those relationships deeply.

Remembering those who paved the way

I also want to honor those who supported me in my early days on the council, many of whom are no longer with us. Former Mayor and Council Member David Sloan welcomed me with his humor and wisdom. Ronde Winkler, a former Golden Rain Foundation President who ran against me in 2016, later became a dear friend and Planning Commissioner before her passing. And I’ll always be grateful to Les Shobe, a Seal Beach Lion and Air Force veteran, for helping me connect with residents in Leisure World.

Challenges and accomplishments

When I first joined the council in 2016, it was amidst tension and protests in the chambers—a trial by fire that taught me the importance of listening and respecting every resident’s voice. I believe that an elected official’s most fundamental duty is to consider the opinions of the people they serve. Over the years, I have worked to ensure that every resident who takes the time to attend meetings or share their thoughts feels heard.

From ribbon cuttings to reopening the pier after its devastating fire, and from honoring our veterans to advocating for businesses, my time as Mayor in 2019 and 2023 was a whirlwind of meaningful moments. These experiences underscored my belief that being present, engaged, and visible is a crucial part of leadership.

Challenges for the future

Our city staff has been exceptional in navigating the increasing demands of state mandates. From managing a drastic increase in housing requirements to adapting to organic waste regulations, their hard work often goes unnoticed. While these mandates present challenges, I am encouraged by the efforts of local representatives like Diane Dixon and Janet Nguyen, who are addressing critical issues such as pollution on our beaches.

A call to action

If I could offer one piece of advice to my fellow Seal Beach residents, it would be this: Get involved. Whether it’s attending a City Council meeting, joining the Lions Club, or simply staying informed by reading the Sun newspaper, your engagement matters. Seal Beach is a special place, and its strength lies in the passion and participation of its people.

Thank you for the honor of serving this incredible community. I will carry these memories and friendships with me always, and I encourage anyone who feels called to step up, make their voice heard, and maybe even run for City Council.

Together, we can continue to make Seal Beach the extraordinary city we all cherish.

College Park West resident Tom Moore is the former Seal Beach City Council member for District Two.