Seal Beach Evolved group thanks police with dinner

Showing gratitude to our SBPD! Seal Beach Evolved – Residents for Equality and Black Lives Matter of Seal Beach sponsored a catered dinner to thank our men and women in blue for keeping our Seal Beach community safe and peaceful.

As the nation grapples with a pandemic, social injustice, and civil unrest, residents of Seal Beach are striving for positive change. Our SBPD ensures that our city is a safe place for civil discourse and peaceful demonstration. Your quiet and watchful presence is noticed and appreciated.

Thank you SBPD for all you do! And a big thank you to Keane’s Catering for putting on a spectacular spread!

Keane’s Catering is owned by a local Seal Beach family. Contact Gregg Keane at 562-431-9299 or greggkeane@aol.com to schedule your own catering event or order a family style take-home dinner.

For more information on SB BLM and Residents for Equality, look for us on Facebook at Seal Beach, Evolved – Residents for Equality. Ask the Admins for specifics on BLM.