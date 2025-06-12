Seal Beach Community attends second open house at Lifeguard headquarters

The Seal Beach Marine Safety Department held its second open house at Lifeguard Headquarters on Saturday, June 7. Seasonal Lifeguard Colleen Sorrenson (not shown) led a tour of the headquarters. Sorrenson said the women’s locker room was almost full because the department has 13 women this year. (The room appeared large enough to fit four or five individuals at a time.) Electronic equipment was visible on the walls of another locker area that led to the staircase. Visitors climbed a narrow spiral staircase to the small observation room. A lifeguard lifted up a little girl so she could view the ocean through the large telescope that occupied the back part of the observation room. According to one of the lifeguards, the phone system is from the mid-20th century.

Below, outside the building, visitors saw CPR demonstrations, visited the booth for the California State University Long Beach Shark Lab booth while at another booth Lifeguards distributed drowning prevention information. The Seal Beach Lions served pancakes and sausages. In a social media post, the Lions reported serving more than 300 meals. A few individuals posed for photos on a mock surfboard. The building shown is the lower right corner houses locker space, surfboards, vehicles, and exercise equipment. Photos by Charles M. Kelly