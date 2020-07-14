Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce cancels 2020 Car Show

In alignment with the State of California and local government officials, the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce, which produces the Seal Beach Classic Car Show, has cancelled the 2020 Seal Beach Classic Car Show. This difficult decision was made as a precaution to reduce the possibility of COVID-19 community spread.

Earlier this week, in a letter to car show participants, Brian Warner, Chair of the event, wrote “together with the Board of Directors of the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce, after much thought and with great sadness, my Co-Chair Tim Way and I have made the decision to cancel the 2020 Seal Beach Classic Car Show. This is due to the various restrictions that are still being enforced due to COVID-19.

The Car Show, which had been rescheduled for Oct. 17, 2020 back in March, would have been the 33rd Anniversary of the popular event.

Participants who signed up for the 2020 Seal Beach Classic Car Show are encouraged to participate in the 2021 Seal Beach Classic Car Show, with their paid entry fees rolling over to that date. Any paid participants who are unable to attend the 2021 Seal Beach Classic Car Show can receive a full refund by sending their request to: carshowrefund@sealbeachchamber.org before Sept. 1, 2020.

For more information about the Seal Beach Classic Car Show, please visit the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce website at www.sealbeachchamber.org.