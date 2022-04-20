SBPD to host Coffee with a Cop Wednesday, April 27

Seal Beach Mayor Joe Kalmick is inviting the  community to meet with him and the  Seal Beach Police Department at a Coffee with a Cop event. The event will  take place on  Wednesday, April 27,  from 5 to 7 p.m.

Often the community’s only interaction with the police is during a time of emergency or other crisis.  During these events, the  community is often left  with questions about police practices and procedures.  Coffee with a Cop events are  designed to provide an opportunity for  the  community to ask  questions, voice concerns, and get  to know their Police Department.  The relaxed nature of this  event is intended to allow the  Police Department to get  to know the  community, and for  community members to get  to know the  officers who serve Seal Beach.  The event is informal with no  speeches, presentations or agendas.  The goal is to strengthen the  relationship between the  City of Seal Beach, Police Department, and the  community.

The event will  be  held at at Eisenhower Park located 900 Ocean Avenue, Seal Beach, California.  Coffee will  be  donated by  Bogart’s Coffee House.  For  more information, contact Lieutenant Nick Nicholas at nnicholas@sealbeachca.gov or (562) 799-4100 ext. 1160.

