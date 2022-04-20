SBPD to host Coffee with a Cop Wednesday, April 27

Seal Beach Mayor Joe Kalmick is inviting the community to meet with him and the Seal Beach Police Department at a Coffee with a Cop event. The event will take place on Wednesday, April 27, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Often the community’s only interaction with the police is during a time of emergency or other crisis. During these events, the community is often left with questions about police practices and procedures. Coffee with a Cop events are designed to provide an opportunity for the community to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know their Police Department. The relaxed nature of this event is intended to allow the Police Department to get to know the community, and for community members to get to know the officers who serve Seal Beach. The event is informal with no speeches, presentations or agendas. The goal is to strengthen the relationship between the City of Seal Beach, Police Department, and the community.

The event will be held at at Eisenhower Park located 900 Ocean Avenue, Seal Beach, California. Coffee will be donated by Bogart’s Coffee House. For more information, contact Lieutenant Nick Nicholas at nnicholas@sealbeachca.gov or (562) 799-4100 ext. 1160.

