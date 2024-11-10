SBPD to conduct active shooter training at McGaugh Elementary

Courtesy of Seal Beach Police Department

The Seal Beach Police Department, in partnership with the Orange County Fire Authority will be conducting a comprehensive Active Shooter Drill at McGaugh Elementary School on Monday, November 11, 2024, from approximately 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. This drill will take place on Veterans Day, a federal holiday, ensuring that no students or members of the public are on campus during the exercise.

The purpose of this training is to help prepare police and fire personnel for a potential critical event on the campus. The Seal Beach Police Department, in close partnership with the OCFA, and other local agencies, has developed emergency response plans that will be practiced during this drill to ensure an effective and coordinated response.

This joint exercise is part of ongoing efforts to enhance emergency preparedness and coordination among local agencies. OCFA personnel will join Seal Beach Police officers for this drill, bringing several fire engines to the scene to further simulate a full-scale response. By conducting this training on a day when the campus is closed, participants can fully engage in the scenario while minimizing disruption to the school environment.

What to expect during the drill

• Closed Campus: McGaugh Elementary School will be completely closed to the public on the day of the drill. Only law enforcement and OCFA personnel, along with designated school staff, will be on-site.

• Temporary Closure of Bolsa Avenue: Bolsa Avenue will be temporarily closed for a few hours as part of the drill.

• Simulated Emergency Response Sounds: Community members may hear amplified sounds such as simulated gunfire, sirens, loud commands, and emergency response alerts, ensuring a realistic scenario for first responders.

• Significant First Responder Presence: Police units and OCFA fire engines will be visible around McGaugh Elementary School. Signage will be posted to inform the public of the training exercise and prevent any unnecessary alarm.

“This joint exercise with the Orange County Fire Authority highlights our commitment to coordinated emergency preparedness across multiple agencies, ensuring we can respond effectively to any critical incident,” said Chief Michael Henderson. “We deeply appreciate the community’s understanding and support in these efforts to maintain a safer Seal Beach.”

For additional information, visit the SBPD on social media @sealbeachpolice.