SBPD offers academy for police volunteers

• Are you retired and would like to spend some time giving back to your community?

• Are you a younger person who is looking for some work experience?

• Do you have a few hours a week to help the Seal Beach Police Department?

• Are you a parent with some time to give after you drop your kids off at school?

The Seal Beach Police Department will host its Volunteer in Police Services Academy commencing on Thursday, June 6, and concluding on Thursday, June 27. Academy classes will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday in June at the Seal Beach Police Department, 911 Seal Beach Blvd., Seal Beach. Every session is mandatory.

Volunteers In Police Services participate in various functions at the Police Department; they include volunteer patrols, records, property, fleet services, special events and more. Volunteers are an important part of our department and have been serving with distinction since 1997. To ask for an application to enter the volunteer program, call 562-799-4100 ext. 1145 or stop in to 911 Seal Beach Blvd. and ask for an application.

An application can also be obtained by e-mailing Emergency Services Coordinator Corporal Brian Gray at bgray@sealbeachca.gov.