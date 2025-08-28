SBPD investigating shooting incident on Marina Drive

Seal Beach Police are investigating a shooting incident on Marina Drive after multiple victims reported being fired upon by a suspect in a dark-colored vehicle.

On Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, at approximately 3:56 p.m., Seal Beach Police officers were dispatched to the area of 151 Marina Dr. regarding reports of shots heard. Upon arrival, officers located two victims near 350 Marina Dr. who reported they had been shot at by an unknown suspect driving a dark-colored vehicle westbound on Marina Drive. (Editor’s note: One post on Nextdoor incorrectly placed the gunshots in the vicinity of Main Street and PCH.)

Further investigation revealed a third victim, described as a male wearing a light-colored shirt, camouflage pants, and carrying a dark-colored backpack, was also targeted.

Video surveillance shows this individual walking westbound near 350 Marina Dr. on the south side of the street when the suspect vehicle drove past and fired three rounds in his direction. The third victim continued walking westbound after the shooting and left the area. He was not contacted by officers, and his identity remains unknown at this time.

The suspect is described as a male White or Hispanic in his 20s with curly, “moppy” style hair. The firearm used was reported as a dark-colored handgun. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a dark-colored, late-model Honda Civic with dark rims. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. A parked vehicle along Marina Drive was struck once by gunfire.

Request for public help

The Seal Beach Police Department is asking anyone with video footage that may have captured the suspect vehicle to review their cameras. Investigators are particularly seeking footage from the following areas between Pacific Coast Highway and First Street:

• Marina Drive

• First Street between Marina Drive and Pacific Coast Highway

Anyone with information or footage is encouraged to contact the Seal Beach Police

Department Detective Jacob Otto at (562) 799-4100 ext. 1109 or jotto@sealbeachca.gov.