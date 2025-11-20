SBPD identifies suspects in pepper spray robbery 

The Seal Beach Police announced last week that they had identified the four juvenile suspects in a robbery at the Seal Beach Ulta Beauty shop. One of the suspects threatened to pepper spray an employee during the crime, which occurred on Friday Nov. 7.

The SBPD Facebook drew a great deal of online attention. On late Nov. 12, the SBPD updated their Facebook post to announce that thanks to social media and the public, the suspects were identified.

Police don’t release the names of juvenile suspects.

According to the SBPD:

On Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, at approximately 6:51 p.m., officers responded to a reported robbery at Ulta Beauty at 12339 Seal Beach Blvd. The robbery that had occurred about 10 minutes before that.

Store employees told police that four male juveniles entered the store and stole multiple fragrance bottles and fragrance testers from display shelves. When confronted by store staff, one of the suspects verbally threatened to pepper spray an employee. The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived. The total loss was estimated at $1,694.

Employees told officers that a similar incident occurred earlier the same evening at the Ulta Beauty store in Huntington Beach. Additionally, over the past 28 days, several Ulta Beauty stores in the region have reported approximately 14 thefts with similar suspect descriptions and circumstances. Shortly after officers cleared the scene, an Ulta Beauty store in Cerritos reported another theft involving the same group of suspects.