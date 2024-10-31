SBPD gets $135,000 traffic safety grant from California

The Seal Beach Police Department announced on Tuesday, Oct. 22, that it received a $135,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to support the SBPD’s ongoing enforcement and education programs to help reduce the serious injuries and deaths on local roads. The grant program runs through September 2025.

“We are grateful to receive this grant, which will strengthen our traffic enforcement efforts and improve road safety,” Police Chief Michael Henderson said. “By increasing enforcement of traffic laws and focusing on high-risk areas, we aim to reduce

dangerous driving behaviors, prevent crashes, and make our roads safer for everyone.”

The grant will provide additional programs and resources, including:

• DUI checkpoints and patrols focused on stopping suspected impaired drivers.

• High-visibility distracted driving enforcement operations targeting drivers in

violation of California’s hands-free cell phone law.

• Enforcement operations focused on the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk.

• Enforcement operations focused on top violations that cause crashes: speeding, failure to yield, stop sign and/or red-light running, and improper turning or lane changes.

• Community presentations on traffic safety issues such as distracted driving, impaired driving, speeding and bicycle and pedestrian safety.

• Collaborative enforcement efforts with neighboring agencies.

• Officer training and/or recertification: Standard Field Sobriety Test, Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement and Drug Recognition Expert.