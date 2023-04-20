SB Symphony plans Mother’s Day event at Old Ranch

Seal Beach Symphony will host a Mother’s Day recital from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., on May 14, at Old Ranch Country Club, at 3901 Lampson Ave., Seal Beach.

“We are happy to announce our inaugural Mother’s Day recital. We are excited to invite our community to a quaint afternoon of exquisite music. The event will include a cash bar and passed appetizers,” according to the Symphony.

“This Mother’s Day, we welcome you to our gathering of international artists celebrating Mom, at The Old Ranch Country Club. From Australia, Pianist Van-Anh Ngyuen will thrill the audience with selections from Chopin & Debussy. Coloratura Soprano Hila Plitman will wow us with the fireworks of Mozart’s Queen of the night. Our Concert Master, Myroslava Khomik, will impress us with Vivaldi and Massenet. While Artist In Residence Teresa Mai joins us always ready to stun and Artistic Director Chad Berlinghieri will present a few classics, including the Italian favorite Mamma,” according to the announcement.

“Individual ticket pricing ranges from $25 to $125 allowing an opportunity for all to attend. VIP tables and event sponsorship opportunities are available. All ticket purchases and sponsorships are tax deductible. For more information, please visit our website at sealbeachsymphony.org or via phone at 562-509-8640,” according to the Symphony.

“Please join us in celebrating a special day with our moms.”