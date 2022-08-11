SB Swim Club Makes Splash

Seal Beach Swim Club sent 42 local swimmers to the Orange County Swim Conference Championships in Placentia last weekend and another 20 swimmers to Junior Olympics in Mission Viejo. Seal Beach finished 2nd overall at the meet and the swimmers all swam fast with many personal best times! Seal Beach Swim Club also sent Samantha Banos, at right, to the US Junior Nationals where she competed against swimmers from all over the United States. She finished 12th in the 200 fly with a personal best and 20th in the 100 fly against the fastest 18 and under swimmers in the US. Samantha joined the Seal Beach Swim Club at age 5 and has competed all over the world representing Seal Beach. She recently graduated from Los Alamitos High School as a straight “A” student and will be attending the University of California, Santa Barbara in the fall where she will be studying Actuary Science.

