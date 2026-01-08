Sanitary District installs new sewer lines in Sunset

If you think that the noise from tractors and machinery in Sunset Beach is an inconvenience, pace yourself. According to Sunset Beach Sanitary District officials the work which started in October 2025 will continued until November 2026.

According to Graham Hoad, president of the Sunset Beach Sanitary District, residents and businesses served by the Sunset Beach Sanitary District are getting an improved sanitary sewer system. He said a new sewer line crosses Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) on Warner Avenue south of PCH, then runs along the Sunset Beach green belt to a connection point on Broadway Ave.

“The Sunset Beach Broadway Pump Station Bypass Sewer Project is moving along according to plan with much of the work being performed on the greenbelt between Seventh and 10th Street. Micro-tunneling will eliminate the need to open trench, saving trees and other monuments on the greenbelt,” Hoad said.

“Newly-created shafts with pipes will become the manholes that service the pipeline going forward,” Hoad said.

It will be an inconvenience for residents and beach traffic with parking along the green belt areas impacted as the construction progresses. Traffic control will be in place to guide motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians around the work areas and will include assistance from personnel utilizing staging techniques as needed.

This project’s funding has been provided in part by the Clean Water State Revolving Fund with an agreement from the State Water Resources Control Board. California’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund is capitalized through a variety of funding sources, including grants from the United States Environmental Protection Agency and state bond proceeds.

“We’re really looking forward to this much needed infrastructure improvement,” said Mike Van Voorhis, who lives in the area and served as former Sunset Beach Community Association president. “It’s a cost-effective upgrade.”

For more information, contact the District’s hotline at (562) 493-9932.