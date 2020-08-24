Sampling shows LAHS students are ready to go back to class

Society has recently changed in ways we’ve never experienced before as a result of COVID-19. The 2020-21 school year is expected to be a novel experience for students and staff. In light of these challenging circumstances, the Los Alamitos Unified School District Board of Education and Dr. Pulver have done an amazing job coming up with new learning opportunities for our schools.

Families can choose one of three learning options this fall: traditional (in-person) school, hybrid schedules (50% online and 50% in-person), or Los Al @ home (online learning). After interviewing a select group of about 20 students at Los Alamitos High School, more than 75% said they preferred a traditional reopening rather than an online reopening. Less than 20 percent said they prefer the hybrid format and about 10 percent preferred the online learning platform.

“For me personally, it’s very difficult to learn online. That’s why I like going to school in-person. I love being able to see my friends every day and I want to experience my first year of high school in a traditional environment,” said Farrah, an incoming freshman at LAHS.

At the Los Alamitos Board of Education meeting, Dr. Andrew Pulver emphasized that not only is traditional learning an effective form of education, it’s a way to stay connected with peers and teachers.

Nathan, an incoming freshman at LAHS said, “It’s much easier to learn and ask questions face to face rather than screen to screen.”

Students are not used to being isolated in their homes watching Netflix and scrolling through social media for hours at a time during the school year. That’s why the students of Los Alamitos High school are ready, eager and excited to return to school this fall semester.

Siena Odrich is a junior at Los Alamitos High School.