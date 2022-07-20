RWC Helps Museum

Los Alamitos Museum Association President Marilyn Poe was all smiles in early July after Rossmoor Woman’s Club President Sue Goldberg, right, and Dean Beverly Rigney, left, presented her a with a check to support the museum’s upkeep. Beaming in the background are, from left, museum board members Debbie Kent, Shelly Appling, Myrt Perisho and Myrna Hudson. The check was part of more than $36,000 the Rossmoor Woman’s Club donated to local charities and scholarships from proceeds of two major fundraisers: the Holiday Bazaar last December and Spring Garden tour this May. The club, an affiliate of the international General Federation of Women’s Clubs, was founded in 1958 as a social and philanthropic organization. Despite the name, members come from all around the greater Los Alamitos-Seal Beach-Long Beach area, as well as from Rossmoor.

Download QR