RWC Award Winners

The Rossmoor Woman’s Club won one first place and two second place awards in the CFWC Orange District annual competition. Pictured are former President Maggie Paul, right, presenting first place for International Relations to chair Sue Owen.

The RWC won for its work with African Sisterhood. Second place awards went to Del Clark for Legislation and Susan Denley for Communications. African Sisterhood was founded by Jessie Ridgeway, at the age of 17, African Sisterhood is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to facilitating opportunities for young women in Africa to pursue an education by providing them with feminine hygiene products.

Tragically, an estimated 36% of school-aged girls in Kenya are forced to drop out of school due to the lack of feminine hygiene products – causing them to miss extended periods of class time during menses. Studies show that when provided with these products, the drop-out rate among female students is reduced to just 8%. Proof that something so simple works.