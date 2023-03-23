Run Seal Beach 5k/10k street closures

On Saturday, March 25, the 49th annual Run Seal Beach 5K/10K will take place in the Old Town and surrounding areas of Seal Beach. As a result of this event and the large number of participants expected to run, the following streets will be closed to ensure runner safety:

4 to 10 a.m.

• Marina Bridge (to/from Long Beach to Seal Beach)

• Marina Drive–from Electric to First Street.

• First Street–from Seal Beach Shores (mobile home park) to Marina Dr

7 to 10 a.m.

• First Street – from Marina Drive to Ocean Avenue

• Ocean Avenue–from First Street to Seventh Street

• Ocean Avenue–from Seventh Street to Electric and Landing

• Seal Beach Blvd – from Electric to PCH

8 to 8:30 a.m.: Intersection of PCH and Seal Beach Boulevard

Partial Closures

• Seal Beach Boulevard–from PCH to Westminster Boulevard – One lane of southbound traffic will be closed. Other lanes will be open to through traffic.

• Electric Avenue–Northbound side from Seal Beach Boulevard to Marina Drive.

• Westminster Boulevard– from Seal Beach Boulevard to River Trail Input – One lane of eastbound traffic side will be closed but open to through traffic in other lanes.

Parking restrictions

There will be NO PARKING on the streets listed above. Vehicles along the racecourse may not be moved from closed streets during the race hours of 7–10 a.m.

Please note that all times are approximate and roadway openings may be delayed. These times are conservative in the name of setting expectations as well as simplifying the communication.

For more information, visit www.runsealbeach.com.