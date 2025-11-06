Rossmoor’s GM named a Leadership Trailblazer

Rossmoor’s Interim General Manager, Sharon Landers, has been named one of the Top Ten women in government and recognized as a finalist for the 2025 Leadership Trailblazer Award from the League of Women in Government, presented in partnership with the International City/County Management Association (ICMA).

The national honor recognizes women in local government who lead with vision, integrity, and innovation, according to the League’s website.

Sharon’s extensive background — from serving as City Manager of Carson and Assistant City Manager of Irvine, to Interim Executive Officer for the Bay Area Air Quality Management District — reflects her lifelong commitment to effective, ethical, and inclusive public service.

She was recognized at the ICMA Annual Conference, held October 25–29, 2025, in Tampa, Florida, where leaders from around the world gather to celebrate excellence in public service.

“It has meant so much to me over the years to see women I have mentored or coached exceed their own expectations. This nomination gives me standing to encourage more executives to take time out of their busy lives to also be mentors and coaches,” said Landers in an interview posted on the site.

“I have been fortunate throughout my career to always have had people encouraging me. My parents, sisters and close friends were the first, building my confidence and supporting my goals. And in every one of my jobs, there was a supervisor and/or a peer who encouraged me to work hard, to build strong teams, and to find ways to promote my own good work along with recognizing the work of my colleagues,” she said.

“When I joined the Board of Women Leading Government (WLG) years ago (I have since stepped down to make room for the next generation), I found other women who, like myself, were strong leaders who were willing to be each other’s cheerleaders and who were equally committed to building programs to expose younger women (and men) to the skills they would need as they advanced in their careers,” said Landers.

“Sadly,” said Landers, “women are still at a disadvantage when competing for advancement. I found that having a law degree distinguished me. I suggest that women beginning their careers consider getting an MPA, an MBA, or a doctorate, or seek out some other unique experience that can make them stand out while also strengthening their credentials.”

“I want to be able to look across the profession and see all the women I coached or mentored having reached an executive level position, excelling at it while also having a healthy, fulfilling life outside of work,” said Landers in her Leadership interview.