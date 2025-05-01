Rossmoor Health & Wellness Festival May 10

Did you know that only once a year Rossmoor resident can enjoy Orange County’s annual Health & Wellness Festival? It’s called Be Your Best Wellness Fest, organized by local Wellness Planner Jaime Holcomb.

The annual event is hosted over Mother’s Day Weekend & in May’s Mental Health Month on Saturday, May 10, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at sunny, tree-filled Rush Park in Rossmoor, Los Alamitos at 3021 Blume Drive.

As a local Los Alamitos native, wellness event planner, and yoga/pilates/meditation/breathwork teacher, Holcomb, aka “The Holistic Hulk,” partners with Rossmoor Community Services District, Elite Special Events, and co-host Cellevate, a local social wellness destination.

Holcomb said this will be an opening this Summer for Southern California’s annual “BE YOUR BEST WELLNESS FEST” full of all things health & wellness for the community.

These include health classes in the grass, live stages with entertainment, healthy local food & beverage trucks, along with pop-ups, and a FREE kid’s fitness & bubble zone.

In addition, Holcomb said there will be ticketed indoor auditorium immersive events, and a Vendor Fair with local health & wellness businesses and practitioners waiting to connect with you at their booths and showcase their various services & products.

“They will benefit your current & long term health journey,” she said, “even after the festival.” “Many of the vendor booths will have exclusive prizes, discounts, giveaways, demos, helpful information, experts to answer your questions, and even more only for guests that attend the festival,” she said.

Talk about a balanced day where you’ll feel energized, inspired, connected to community, and YOUR BEST! Guest entry and street parking are free.

As Winston Churchill once said, “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.” We have picked local charity Transitions in Motherhood lead by Tara Farrell Farajian as our festival’s Fundraiser to give back to our community! Please bring baby wipes for our Baby Wipes Drive to the festival or donate monetarily on their website. Their mission is to decrease isolation at any stage of motherhood and create a network in which expectant mothers, new mothers, and mothers in general can receive support during this multi-faceted phase of life while strengthening their family along the way. Transitions In Motherhood specializes in women’s health focusing on prenatal and postpartum support services, attachment, infertility and the many transitions that motherhood can bring.

Happier, healthier individuals lead to a happier, healthier community & world. Join the trickle butterfly effect & impact with us! Jamie Holcomb “The Holistic Hulk” strives to help people feel “empowered from the inside out”! Start by showing up for yourself & your community on Saturday May 10.

If there are any questions regarding this event, want to be a vendor/sponsor, please call Jamie Holcomb “The Holistic Hulk” at 562-704-2379 or email theholistichulk@gmail.com. Be sure to follow us on Instagram for fun wellness content: Follow our Instagrams: Jamie_Holcomb_ and Beyourbest_wellnessfest.