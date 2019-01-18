Rossmoor Community Services District elects new officers for 2019

Rossmoor Community Services District outgoing President Tony DeMarco presented his 2018 State of the District Address at its Tuesday, January 8, 2019 regular meeting of the Board. The address focused on the financial, technological and operational accomplishments of the District, as well as important traffic and community issues over the past year.

“It has been my honor and privilege to serve as your Board President in 2018,” said DeMarco.

“As we conclude the 2018 calendar year and look forward to great things for the RCSD in 2019, I would like to express my appreciation to the entire Board of Directors for their support and hard work as we worked our way through an exciting year for the District… The District has been working with Southern California Edison towards the installation of 796 new Light Emitting Diodes (LED) street lighting fixtures in Rossmoor. Approved in June 2018, the lighting installation project is scheduled for February 2019…Our fiscal position is strong and our community’s low crime rate and high quality of life continues to make living in Rossmoor one of the best places in the region to be,” proclaimed President Demarco. The entire address can be read on the RCSD website at www.rossmoor-csd.org

Afterwards, the annual election of officers was held in which Ron Casey was elected president, Michael Maynard, First Vice President, Mark Nitikman, Second Vice President, Tony DeMarco, Director and Bill Kahlert, Director.

Newly elected President Ron Casey thanked outgoing President Tony DeMarco for his leadership over the past year and presented him with a proclamation of commendation and commemorative gavel. President Casey also congratulated First Vice President Michael Maynard and Second Vice President Mark Nitikman on being unanimously elected to serve as the board’s 2019 leadership team. These individuals will serve a term of 12 months during the calendar year 2019.

“Thank you for the kind words. I am excited to be President of the Board and thank my fellow Board members for their vote of confidence,” President Casey stated. “I plan to do the best job I can with the resources I have—and I have all of you, so I know the District is in excellent hands.”

In addition, the Board, serving as the Public Improvement Finance Corporation held an election of officers and appointment of officials including Ron Casey as President, Michael Maynard as Corp. Vice President, Joe Mendoza as Secretary/CFO and Jones & Mayer as General Counsel. These individuals will also serve a term of 12 months during the calendar year 2019.

Regular meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month at 7:00 p.m. in the Rush Park auditorium, 3021 Blume Drive in Rossmoor, CA 90720. You may also view televised versions of the meetings on local channel LATV-3 and online at www.rossmoor-csd.org.