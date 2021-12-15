The 2021 Rossmoor Christmas Lights Celebration team is thrilled to release this year’s Hot Spot Map, including our recognition awards, honorable mentions, and bright zones throughout the neighborhood. Our digital map (through Google Maps) of the 2020 hot spots reached 64,000 views and will return this year! Whether you choose to enjoy the sights and sounds of Rossmoor via foot, bicycle, golf cart, car, or just a virtual tour, we hope the hot spot maps adds a little holiday cheer to your family.

We had quite a few new homes enter the celebration this year and it seems like everyone has been upping their game. Many thanks to the RHA team for their support in accepting homeowner entries, nominations from neighbors, and for offering a few great prizes for those who did nominate their neighbors.

Below, you will find write-ups for the homes that received Recognition Awards, followed by all the Honorable Mention homes and Bright Zones that were selected to be on the RHA Rossmoor Christmas Lights Hot Spot Map.

Many folks have inquired about the traditional Rossmoor Christmas Lights Bicycle Tour. Plans are in place, and a local bicycle group will be offering suggested bike routes to view the Rossmoor homes that made the Hot Spots Map.

Many thanks to ALL the homeowners who put the time and effort into creating such amazing displays for all of us to enjoy. Thanks to Lynnette O’Bryan for her support as the photographer for our event. We would also like to extend our gratitude to the RHA team for their support of our Christmas Lights Celebration. Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night!

Rookie of the Year Award – 3115 Bostonian Drive (Hayes Family)

Over the past few years, the number of entries for our “Rookie-of-the-Year” category has continued to grow, and this year was no exception. The Hayes family delivered a spectacular light display that no photograph can do justice – you’ll see when you drive by! This is the real deal, from the Griswald-like roof lighting spectacular to the beautifully crafted Christmas figures in the lawn and finished off with Santa’s mailbox, ready to assure all letters are fast-tracked back to the big guy in the North Pole. Be sure to make this a stop along your route this year – you won’t be disappointed. Thanks to the Hayes family and we will be looking forward to their continued participation in next year’s celebration!

RHA Nomination Award – 12081 Silver Fox Rd. (Smith Family)

Congratulations to the Smith family for receiving an overwhelming number of nominations through the RHA’s nomination process! The classic red and white lighting beautifully outlines the entire house, and the garden reveals a set of colorful Christmas trees and festive candy canes. All that serves as an amazing backdrop for Santa’s landing zone that has been accented with the classic lighting while the runway is covered with colorful arches. What a great way to spread the Christmas cheer – Merry Christmas!

Silent Night Award – 11541 Martha Ann Dr. (Cross Family)

This award category holds a special place in our program as it reminds us of the reason for the season. The Cross family stepped up their beautiful display this year, with the manger scene taking the front and center position. But wait! That’s not all – their display makes room for Santa Claus and some other characters from the winter wonderland. You will want to stop by and see this display and once again, thank you to the Cross family for giving us this amazing display to reflect on the season.

Most Festive Street Award – Rowena Dr.

Wow! That was our reaction as we rounded the corner to experience this in person. This one is as hard to describe as it is to photograph. This recognition award goes to all the families who participated to create this street-long collaboration of the arches. You may want to park the car and take to the streets to enjoy a casual stroll under the arches. There is no doubt that Rowena has earned the title of the “Most Festive Street” in Rossmoor for our 2021 Christmas season and earned a solid place on our hot spots map.

Hypnotic Christmas Award – 2762 Engel Dr. (Monsen Family)

Ready to be bedazzled with Christmas lights? Put yourself in a colorful, flowing, high energy well – hypnotic state of mind with the Monsen family’s display of sights, sounds and motion. It’s a 3D sort of Christmas experience with so many things happening at once, you don’t want to focus on anything specific. This all makes for a fun Rossmoor location you don’t want to miss.

Kid’s Choice Award – 3212 Wendy Way (Mark Linza and Family)

The family entered our Celebration last year, winning Rookie of the Year. Well for 2021, they have even more lights and fun displays, making their home a “cannot miss this one” along the Rossmoor Christmas Lights route. So much that the judging caravan of kids unanimously selected it as their Award. Starting with lighted walkway arches (one of the first Rossmoor homes to include this feature) the home welcomes visitors to a Christmas movie and a spectacle of surrounding lights. According to one of our kid judges, playing “Buddy the Elf” sealed the deal.

Canned Ham Award – 3341 Kenilworth Dr. (Graham Family)

There are so many lights and Christmas décor to absorb at this location, one can easily miss the “Canned Ham” trailer all decorated in its glory. Years ago, this very trailer was situated in the lawn and has since been promoted to a prominent location on the driveway.

However, what really caught our judge’s attention was the mini-canned ham alongside the full-size model. So much effort, care and love went into this display by the Graham family, it’s worth an extra hot chocolate sip or two while soaking in the attraction!

Presidential Award – 3371 Druid Ln. (Benjestorf Family)

So, let’s just say the Rossmoor Christmas Lights Celebration is something like the Rose Bowl Parade, and this one float or in this case, a house, just enamors everyone who drives by because it’s so attention grabbing, and lets people know the special Christmas season is upon us! Well, if it were a float, the judges would designate it with something like the Presidential Award, so that seems to work for us too. Regardless of the award name, we are thrilled Terry and Debbie Benjestorf have once again treated us to their welcoming display.

2021 Honorable Mentions

• 3132 Druid Ln.

• 2942 Edgeley Pl.

• 12651 Foster Rd.

• 2942 Hillrose Dr.

• 3212 Hillrose Dr.

• 3331 Huntley Dr.

• 11672 Kensington Rd.

• 2751 Mainway Dr.

• 2761 Mainway Dr.

• 11741 Martha Ann Dr.

• 11831 Martha Ann Dr.

• 12652 Martha Ann Dr.

• 11302 Pemberton Rd.

• 2631 Piedmont Ave.

• 2762 Salmon Dr.

• 2681 St. Albans Dr.

• 2751 St. Albans Dr.

• 2732 St. Albans Dr.

• 3011 Shakespeare Dr.

• 11352 Wembley Rd.

Bright Zones

• Burney Pl. (3000 block – cul-de-sac)

• Woodstock Rd. (between Chaucer Rd. and Montecito Rd.)

Download QR