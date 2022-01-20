Remembering, celebrating Victor Grgas

An estimated 250 people gathered around Eisenhower Park on Saturday, to celebrate the life of Victor Grgas, a former Seal Beach City Councilman and long-time servant to the community. One of Grgas’ strongest commitments was to his projects with the Seal Beach Lions Club.

Lion Scott Newton was one of six speakers who share stories and thoughts on Grgas on Saturday. Newton noted that during his days in local politics, Grgas served the community more in the shadow of his wife, Nancy. When she passed in 2014, it renewed his commitment to the community and Grgas threw himself more into volunteering.

“While I am sure we will shed a tear or two, we are here to celebrate Vic’s life as a man, a husband, a father, a brother, a politician, a community leader, a public servant, a great golfer (make that good golfer), a Lion and a friend,” Newton said in his remarks.

Newton shared a memory of a time in the ‘90s when he and Nancy were recipients of Man and Woman of the Year Awards for Seal Beach. He said the then-Seal Beach Journal wanted to get a photo of the two and their spouses. Newton said he and his wife stood on chairs even out with the taller Grgas.

“It made the cover of the Seal Beach Journal and was the only time ever that I towered over Vic,” Newton said.

With all his service to others, Grgas’ main priority was family. Newton shared memories of when their children were young and how they would take trips to see them compete in youth athletics. He also noted that Grgas encouraged his children to join the Leos, and work with him in giving time to the community events.

“Vic was a great dad and grampa and valued his family life over all else,” Newton said. “It really showed in how he served the community because he made it a family affair.”

