Red Car transfer celebration event

The Seal Beach Lion’s Club, in the midst of the controversy surrounding the upkeep and care of the Red Car Museum, bought the Red Car from its previous owners, the Seal Beach Historical Society/Red Car Museum in February 2021. Since that time, the Red Car Committee, a group of concerned Lions and community members, have been cleaning, maintaining, and repairing the local treasure.

In 2022, the Seal Beach Historic Resources Foundation held its first meeting and spent the next year building the organization from the ground up, including receiving 501-C(3) non-profit status and coming to an agreement with the Seal Beach Lion’s Club (Lions) for the transfer of the Red Car from the Lions to the Seal Beach Historic Resources Foundation (SBHRF) for the sum of $1(one dollar).

In a public ceremony that is sure to be the cat’s pajamas, Lion’s President Scott Weir and SBHRF President Deb Machen will sign the agreement and present the $1check to the Lions Club to make the transfer official.

“The Seal Beach Lions were so proud to rescue (by purchasing) the Pacific Electric Railroad Historic Red Car on February 28, 2021, ensuring the Red Car would remain in Seal Beach forever. Once the Seal Beach Historic Resources Foundation was formed and its mission clear for all of Seal Beach, it only made sense for the Lions to transfer ownership to the SBHRF. We are very excited to remain involved, not only in maintenance, but in sharing and promoting the Red Car’s significant historical role with our city,” stated Weir.

The “Sunday in the Park with the Red Car” event will be held on Sunday, April 23, at 2 p.m. on the Greenbelt behind the Mary Wilson Library. Everyone is invited to join the celebration and wear dapper 1920’s (or your favorite historic period) attire.

The Red Car transfer celebration will feature newly donated historic artifacts in the Red Car, a free-standing, interactive Red Car Display created by SBHRF Treasurer, Linda Stauffer, and a Surfin’ Seal Beach display by the Seal Beach Boardriders Club and SBHRF Vice President, Lorenz Krueger. Guests will enjoy tasty old-fashioned treats including cotton candy and churros donated by Jane’s Corndogs, keepsake cookies with the SBHRF logo donated by Bogart’s Coffee House and lemonade. Entertainment will be provided by an LAHS Jazz Band Combo. Parents, be sure to bring your kids! As a special treat, Dapper Jim Quinlin will perform a reading of his children’s story, Rudy the Ruby Red Railcar.

Attendees will have an opportunity to join the SBHRF as members or corporate sponsors. All new members will receive a SBHRF calendar detailing historic events and locations in Seal Beach’s rich history. Thank you to our calendar sponsors: Harbour Surfboards, Kanvas by Katin, Captain Jack’s, Original Fish Company/Off the Hook, Mahe, Patty’s Place, Hennessey’s Tavern, The Beach House, Susan Stricklen Real Estate, Bogart’s Coffee House, Northpointe Bank, RTI Insurance, Machan Sign Company, Los Alamitos Staples, Dream Vacations, Westmont Living, Taste for Los Al, Alamitos Eyecare and It Takes a Village Senior Care. A special thanks to Sun News, our media sponsor.

If you know your onions, you’ll join us in your glad rags for a jolly good time! For more information, email the SBHRF Board at sbhrf1915@gmail.com.

Deb Machen is President of the Seal Beach Historic Resources Foundation