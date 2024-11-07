Re: Circuit shuttle

Regarding the negative attention the Circuit has been receiving, it’s important to understand that, if implemented correctly, it could have been highly beneficial to the community by improving overall mobility, parking, access to Main Street, and even enabling revenue generation.

Ideally, paid parking should have been introduced on Main Street, with a portion of the revenue allocated to making the Circuit free and extending its operating hours.

This approach would have allowed the city to generate revenue from Main Street parking while opening up more parking opportunities farther away, such as on PCH, where people could take the Circuit in once Main Street fills up or for those who prefer free parking.

Instead, riding the Circuit to Main Street costs $4 roundtrip, while parking on Main Street is free. Which option do you think most people will choose?”

Matthew Terry

Seal Beach