RCSD and Youth Center partner to benefit Rossmoor

The Youth Center gets a lot of publicity about what they do for local communities. There is more to the Youth Center’s success than most people see. I would like to highlight one of the biggest partners who contributes to the success of this organization. The mission of the Rossmoor Community Services District is to provide superior, cost-effective services that enhance the quality of life for the residents of Rossmoor. That’s what makes the partnership with the Youth Center so beneficial to its residents.

It all started in 1995, when Rossmoor residents requested a local summer camp for their children. The former CEO of the Youth Center, Tom Stretz, reached out to Rossmoor Community Service District. The Past President of RCSD, Tom Fitzgerald, assisted by his team, worked with Tom Stretz to come up with the solution and forged a partnership that is strong today. In 1996, The Youth Center offered Summer Camp to Rossmoor residents for the first time.

“Joe Mendoza, current general manager, continues the legacy of making sure that Rossmoor residents have affordable local recreational and education programs in their neighborhood”, shared Lina Lumme, CEO of the Youth Center. New programs and special events were added since Joe Mendoza’s appointment in 2018. Currently Rossmoor parks host many Youth Center programs including Camp S.H.A.R.K., Teen camp, tutoring, and Rascals after school programs. Over $300,000 in scholarships were provided by The Youth Center to local residents since 1996 because of this partnership. During summer months, many local youth members of the community get an opportunity to go through the youth development training and get their first jobs, virtually in their own backyard.

“I lived in Rossmoor my whole life and my kids loved going to the summer camp at Rossmoor Park”, said Arnie Fine, a Rossmoor resident. “Both of my boys learned sportsmanship and gained friendships. When they were old enough to volunteer, they joined the YC team and gained valuable life lessons. Now they are very successful adults. This partnership is exceptional for residents like me.”

In 2015, the Youth Center’s Literacy program flourished as local kids started participating in reading challenges.

Later, Rascals mini library on wheels was built by a local Rossmoor resident. To date, local students in the Rascals after school program read over 7,000 books.

Rossmoor Community Services District is located in the Community of Rossmoor in Orange County, California. Approximately 10,500 residents make their home in this unincorporated bedroom community located behind a signature brick wall situated between the cities of Seal Beach and Los Alamitos.

The Community Services District of Rossmoor is governed by a five member Board of Directors, who are elected by the residents of Rossmoor and operates under the supervision of a General Manager. Rossmoor is known for its splendid urban forest, beautiful homes and strong family values.

