Rant: Old Town issues need to be addressed

Guest opinion by Jon Cockrill

I have lived in Seal Beach for 32 years, and over the past five to six years, there have been some HUGE changes. I may receive some heat from some of the readers; and that’s OK—but I’ve spoken to SEVERAL Old Town neighbors who share my sentiments. So, in no order of importance, here are my issues:

1.) Street musicians. There’s a difference between quietly strumming an acoustic singing, “Hey Jude” and turning one’s amp up to ELEVEN while blasting subpar chords which can be heard up and down Main Street, the Pier, and the surrounding homes on and off Ocean Avenue. It would be nice to enjoy a simple sunset without being assaulted by screaming vocals and/or other instruments ALL plugged in at high volume. Oh, and let’s not forget the big tip jars. Come to our town, plug in, get your tax-free cash, and go home to your quiet neighborhood seems to be the equation. These people don’t just come here occasionally—they are here basically EVERY single evening. Sorry, but I just don’t enjoy seeing this quaint town turn into Venice Beach.

2.) Homeless. My heart goes out to the situation, and it is quite complicated—I get that. But, I can’t count the times I’ve seen Main Street, the beach, and underneath the Pier used as a toilet and sleeping bunks for people. I’ve seen countless unfortunate homeless people with mental and drug issues scare the daylights out of innocent citizens who are simply walking in town. Sure, the homeless are part of our human family—but a healthy family has boundaries, and allowing these people to dwell on our streets is NOT compassionate for anyone. That’s the interesting thing—I hear people talk about compassion. Is it really compassionate to the homeless to allow this? Is it compassionate to allow other people in our town to feel unsafe? Not sure what the answer is—but this needs to be addressed.

3.) E-bikes. I wrote an article regarding this topic years back in the Sun entitled “it’s not a matter of IF, but when”. Well, a recent accident was the inspiration for me to finally allow myself to write this article—I have written several drafts only to delete them. However, two days ago, a youth ran over an elderly woman on Ocean and Main—most of you know about this incident. She was badly injured, and he was a young boy who should have NEVER been on a motorized bike. Again, I have lived on Ocean Avenue for the past 32 years, and I marvel at how these kids run stop signs daily, while doing wheelies on Ocean and 12th. And yes, I know there’s a small crew of responders who say, “They’re just being kids—let them have fun.” Sure, tell that to a little corpse being scraped off the ground when one of them is run over (which WILL happen).

So, that’s the rant. I’m sorry if it comes across as entitled, judgmental, privileged, etc. If you knew me, I hope you’d think I’m none of the above; however, that’s not important.

What is important is this: Are you happy with the direction this town is heading? I’m all for progress; but to me, this seems more like chaos. Rant over.