Public Works director retires

The City Council on Oct. 10 bid farewell to the retiring Public Works director with a proclamation that changes the dress code for summertime council meetings.

The proclamation thanked Myrter for his half-decade of service to Seal Beach.

“NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT PROCLAIMED that the City of Seal Beach City Council does hereby authorize the City Council and staff to wear Hawaiian shirts to the City Council meetings during the summer months and shall be recognized as Steve Myrter’s Season of Summer Shirts to honor Steve’s dedicated service as Director to Public Works,” according to the proclamation.

As the Sun reported last week, the city has begun seeking a new Public Works director.

On Monday night, District Two Councilman Thomas Moore said he would pray for Myrter’s health.

City Manager Jill Ingram praised Myrter’s half-decade of service to Seal Beach and his long career in public service.

Download QR