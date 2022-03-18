Preparations for 34th Annual Classic Car Show kick into high gear

Polish your fade-aways, scrub your white walls, put the kids in the rumble seat and hang a Louie (or a Roscoe) on Main Street in Seal Beach for the 34th Annual Classic Car Show on April 30, from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on Main Street in Seal Beach, California.

Last year’s Classic Car Show was postponed to October, due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year, the cherished event is scheduled for the last Saturday in April, as is the time-honored Seal Beach tradition. Car Show spectators will once again, be able to sit among the classic cars in restaurant parklets while enjoying a meal, beverages, or a favorite treat.

This year’s car show will showcase more than 530 classic cars, hot rods, custom cars, antiques and local public officials. The event is free and open to the public, with ample free parking at the Naval Weapons Station in Seal Beach, and a double-decker shuttle service bringing visitors to and from the car show. Guest parking is at the Naval Weapons Station’s Liberty Gate on Seal Beach Boulevard, between Electric Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway, where parking for the Car Show will be free and available from 8:30am to 5pm.

Festivities include live music throughout the day from four bands playing on two stages, featuring Down the Hatch, The Bierman Brothers Band, Flying Squad and OC Ragdoll Band.

Young and old can enjoy a delicious pancake breakfast or hotdog lunch, provided by the Seal Beach Lion’s Club at the foot of the pier.

The 34th Annual Seal Beach Classic Car Show is an official event of the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce and the City of Seal Beach and could not happen without the support of generous sponsors, including Title sponsor – OPGI – celebrating their 40th anniversary, Ferguson Realty, Glowaki Chiropractic, Financial Partners, Republic Services, 320 Main, The Sun Newspaper, Anderson Brothers Design & Supply and Alamitos Eyecare.

For more information about the Seal Beach Classic Car Show, visit: www.SealBeachChamber.Org.

