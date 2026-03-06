Plaque theft update

The Seal Beach Police Department is investigating the recent thefts of metal plaques in the Old Town area. The motive appears to be profit. At least 11 plaques were taken from Eisenhower Park and at least one other is missing from the Green Belt. Patty Campbell of College Park East confirmed on March 3 that a plaque was missing from Almond Park.

Many of the thefts took place late last year.

“The theft took place between 10/31/2025 and 11/01/2025 sometime overnight, unknown suspect(s) took the metal dedication plaques from Eisenhower Park,” wrote SBPD Lt. Julia Clasby in a Feb. 26 email.

“These plaques were recently redone by the Lion’s Club and advertised on social media. Currently this has been filed as grand theft; however, the actual dollar value of the loss is still under investigation,” Clasby wrote.

“It appears the plaques were secured by an adhesive, which required only a hammer and chisel to dislodge and remove. A total of 11 plaques were taken,” Clasby wrote.

“There were no other reported thefts or vandalisms that took place that evening. Additionally, there is no one claiming this theft as part of their anti-government protest. This appears to be a property crime only, with the potential profit for recycle of the precious metals, similar to that of the catalytic converters,” Clasby wrote.

Bronze currently sells for $3.45 a pound, according to Rockaway Recycling, as of March 2 of this year. However, iScrap App put the price at $2.75 a pound. Greener Recycling put the price of bronze at a range of $2.30-$2.80 a pound.

Based on social media posts, it appears a plaque was taken on an unknown date from the vicinity of the Centennial House, the historic beach cottage located on the Green Belt, next to the Red Car Museum. (The plaque nearest to the museum is still present.)

“I was told that staff was trying to find any photographs that may have been taken of the plaques, and I haven’t gotten any cost estimates for their replacement and re-installation,” said District One Council Member Joe Kalmick.

A common crime

Other cities have also recently dealt with metal memorial plaque thefts.

For example: In mid-February, the Orange County Register reported that Tustin was looking at a cost of $40,000 to replace stolen plaques. Orange was looking at about $34,000. The Long Beach Post reported that a Long Beach man was charged with stealing plaques in Huntington Beach as well as Tustin and Orange.

The Sun has asked the city of Seal Beach what it would cost to replace the plaques.