Parade chair recaps Christmas Parade 2021

The chair of the 2021 Seal Beach Christmas Parade called the Friday, Dec. 3, event a success in a recent email. “We had big crowds, good weather and a huge helping of holiday spirit,” wrote Scott Newton.

The parade was presented by the Seal Beach Lions Club, which puts on many Seal Beach events.

In another email, Newton wrote that “A total of 79 entries with over 2,200 participants walked down Main Street and finished before 8:30 p.m. More than 200 volunteers worked the event.”

According to Newton, 14 judges selected the following winners:

• Best of Parade—Harbour Surfboards #9

• Most Entertaining—Red Mountain Marching Band #29

• Crowd Pleaser—Sunny Saints St. Bernard Rescue #10

• Most Festive—Run Seal Beach #26

• Most Humorous—Girl Scouts of Los Alamitos and Rossmoor #42

“We congratulate the winners and all entries for making it a magical and festive evening,” Newton wrote.

“The parade committee met afterwards and determined many opportunities for improvement especially with lineup. If you have any ideas for how to improve the parade, please send them my way.”

Newton may be reached at scottnewton2@hotmail.com.

“Mark your calendars for the 44th annual Seal Beach Christmas Parade that will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022,” Newton wrote.

