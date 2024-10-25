Orange County Sheriff, Don Barnes, endorses Perla Mendoza for Los Al School Board

Sheriff Barnes has worked with Perla as she has championed parent’s rights and fought to keep our student’s away from drugs. Sheriff Barnes says,

“Perla Mendoza has the grit and compassion it takes to bring back safety and security in our classrooms and school sites. Nothing is more important when educating our students than knowing they are in a safe environment. I’ve worked with Perla and am proud to endorse her for Los Alamitos Unified School District Governing Board Member.”

Perla says, “While my opponent is supported by the Union, a special interest group, I am supported by parents and classroom teachers who are on the front line with students every day. I believe that parents need to oversee their children’s education. I believe teachers need to partner with parents on the educational journey from K through 12.

As a parent and founder of Project Eli, I work full time speaking to parents, teachers and students about what to look for, what to stay away from and how dangerous all these new illicit drugs are. In addition, I have spent time in Washington and Sacramento working to get legislation passed which will safeguard our students from drug dealers.”

Parents say, “As a parent in the Seal Beach community, Perla values childhood safety, opportunity, and innocence. She is committed to strong academics and life skills, working with parents and teachers to build a supportive, transparent school environment.” -Tiffany Gordon, Parent in Los Alamitos School District

Perla Mendoza is an independent voice of common sense. Perla is an advocate of students, a supporter of classroom teachers, and a champion for parents’ rights.