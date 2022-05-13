Ongoing and upcoming local issues: About the Main Street B of A; District One Townhall

Planning Commission and Tree Board meetings canceled

Posing for a photograph are Seal Beach Police Department Chief Phil Gonshak, District One Councilman/Mayor Joe Kalmick, SBPD facility dog Yosa, and Lt. Nick NIcholas. Kalmick presented Gonshak with the proclamation of May 11 to 17 as National Police Week. Seated on the far left is Seal Beach Marine Safety Chief Joe Bailey. Photo by Charles M. Kelly

Editor’s note: If you have a question about a city issue—or a suggestion for filing a Public Records Act request—email Associate Editor Charles M. Kelly at editor2@sunnews.org.

About the Bank of America on Main

We’ve been getting questions about what in the world is going on at the Bank of America branch at 208 Main St.

So we asked BOA.

“We have been temporarily closing financial centers on a rolling basis to help consolidate resources and staffing, our Seal Beach financial center being one of them for now,” wrote Colleen Haggerty, SVP for Media Relations, Bank of America

“We plan to reopen the center in the coming months, meanwhile customers have been using our other locations located within two- to – three miles,” wrote Haggerty.

“Clients with safe deposit boxes  at this or any temporarily closed financial center can make appointments to enter and access their box contents by sending an email request to CA-safedeposit@BofA.com,” wrote Colleen Haggerty

“We apologize for any inconvenience this temporary closure may have caused. Clients can always go to BankofAmerica.com/Locator to find the nearest open financial centers,” wrote Colleen Haggerty

“I hope this information helps to clarify things,” wrote Colleen Haggerty

District One Town Hall confirmed for June 1

Seal Beach District One Councilman/Mayor Joe Kalmick will host a Town Hall Meeting on Wednesday, June 1, from 6 to 830 p.m., in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

There won’t be an agenda. The public is invited. Free.

May 15 is Peace Officers Memorial Day

The City Council this week issued a proclamation marking May 11 to 17 as National Police Week. The council’s proclamation pointed out that “since  the first recorded death in 1786, more than  23,000 law enforcement officers in the United States have made the ultimate sacrifice and been  killed in the line of duty,  including Police Officer Edward William Clavell, Jr.,  who died in an on-duty traffic collision on August 23rd, 1988, while  serving the citizens of Seal  Beach.”

And that “619  new  names of fallen heroes are being added to the National Law  Enforcement Officers Memorial this spring, including 472  officers killed in 2021 and 147 officers killed in previous years.”

The proclamation also cited the fact that May 15 is Peace Officers Memorial Day and that flags should be flown at half mast.

May is Mental Illness Awareness Month

The Seal Beach City Council proclaimed May 2022 to be Mental Illness Awareness Month. According to the council’s proclamation, issued Monday, May 9, “one  in  five   Americans  will  face   mental health   challenges  in  a  given   year, regardless of age, gender, race, ethnicity, religion, or economic status.”

The proclamation also acknowledged that “there  are  widespread misunderstandings and  discrimination concerning mental health  that   can  be  eliminated  by  recognizing that   mental health   challenges  are  real, common, and treatable.”

(I wrote about my family’s experience with mental illness last May in “Mental Illness Awareness Month: one family’s experience,” available at sunnews.org.)

National Public Works Week is May 15 to 21

Next week will be National Public Works Week. The  City Council proclaimed National Public Works week—May 15 to May 21—on Monday, May 9, to pay tribute to Public Works professionals.

Canceled meetings

• The Planning Commission meeting set for Monday, May 16, has been canceled, according to a notice posted on Monday, May 9.

• The Seal Beach City Tree Advisory Board meeting set for June 1 has been canceled, according to a notice posted Monday, May 9.

