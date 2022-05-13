Ongoing and upcoming local issues: About the Main Street B of A; District One Townhall

Editor’s note: If you have a question about a city issue—or a suggestion for filing a Public Records Act request—email Associate Editor Charles M. Kelly at editor2@sunnews.org.

About the Bank of America on Main

We’ve been getting questions about what in the world is going on at the Bank of America branch at 208 Main St.

So we asked BOA.

“We have been temporarily closing financial centers on a rolling basis to help consolidate resources and staffing, our Seal Beach financial center being one of them for now,” wrote Colleen Haggerty, SVP for Media Relations, Bank of America

“We plan to reopen the center in the coming months, meanwhile customers have been using our other locations located within two- to – three miles,” wrote Haggerty.

“Clients with safe deposit boxes at this or any temporarily closed financial center can make appointments to enter and access their box contents by sending an email request to CA-safedeposit@BofA.com,” wrote Colleen Haggerty

“We apologize for any inconvenience this temporary closure may have caused. Clients can always go to BankofAmerica.com/Locator to find the nearest open financial centers,” wrote Colleen Haggerty

“I hope this information helps to clarify things,” wrote Colleen Haggerty

District One Town Hall confirmed for June 1

Seal Beach District One Councilman/Mayor Joe Kalmick will host a Town Hall Meeting on Wednesday, June 1, from 6 to 830 p.m., in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

There won’t be an agenda. The public is invited. Free.

May 15 is Peace Officers Memorial Day

The City Council this week issued a proclamation marking May 11 to 17 as National Police Week. The council’s proclamation pointed out that “since the first recorded death in 1786, more than 23,000 law enforcement officers in the United States have made the ultimate sacrifice and been killed in the line of duty, including Police Officer Edward William Clavell, Jr., who died in an on-duty traffic collision on August 23rd, 1988, while serving the citizens of Seal Beach.”

And that “619 new names of fallen heroes are being added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial this spring, including 472 officers killed in 2021 and 147 officers killed in previous years.”

The proclamation also cited the fact that May 15 is Peace Officers Memorial Day and that flags should be flown at half mast.

May is Mental Illness Awareness Month

The Seal Beach City Council proclaimed May 2022 to be Mental Illness Awareness Month. According to the council’s proclamation, issued Monday, May 9, “one in five Americans will face mental health challenges in a given year, regardless of age, gender, race, ethnicity, religion, or economic status.”

The proclamation also acknowledged that “there are widespread misunderstandings and discrimination concerning mental health that can be eliminated by recognizing that mental health challenges are real, common, and treatable.”

(I wrote about my family’s experience with mental illness last May in “Mental Illness Awareness Month: one family’s experience,” available at sunnews.org.)

National Public Works Week is May 15 to 21

Next week will be National Public Works Week. The City Council proclaimed National Public Works week—May 15 to May 21—on Monday, May 9, to pay tribute to Public Works professionals.

Canceled meetings

• The Planning Commission meeting set for Monday, May 16, has been canceled, according to a notice posted on Monday, May 9.

• The Seal Beach City Tree Advisory Board meeting set for June 1 has been canceled, according to a notice posted Monday, May 9.

