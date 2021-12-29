Officer-involved shooting in Sunset Beach

Huntington Beach Police reported that one suspect and one victim have been hospitalized after a shooting in Sunset Beach on Monday.

Police responded to a call at 12:20 p.m. to reports of a shooting near Pacific Coast Highway and Third Street in Sunset Beach. Responding officers made contact with an armed suspect near South Pacific and 7th Street. The suspect was reportedly non-compliant with commands from officers, which led to an officer involved shooting, according to a release by Huntington Beach Police.

“Upon arrival, officers located the armed suspect & a shooting occurred involving and officer,” Huntington Beach Police stated on its official Twitter feed.

The suspects identity was not released, but he was reported to be from Norwalk. He was suspected of shooting a bike rider in Sunset Beach. The male bike rider was located on South Pacific a few blocks from where the suspect was apprehended. The male bike rider was reported to have sustained nonlife threatening gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he was reported to be in stable condition as of Monday night.

The suspect received lifesaving measures on the scene before being transported to a hospital where he was reported to be in critical condition as of Monday night. The gun the suspect had was recovered at the scene.

One witness, working in the area, was driving near the green belt and she saw the suspect running awkwardly and dropping items like a hat and keys. She was going to try to help the man before being informed by another man walking his dog, that the runner had just shot a bike rider.

“To me he looked drunk or on drugs, or handicapped,” Letizia Rossy, of Murrieta said.

Detectives are investigating to determine what led to the initial shooting. There was no initial indication that there was any prior connection between the suspect and victim.

Following their own procedure with officer involved shootings, the HBPD has asked the Orange County Sheriff’s Department to lead the investigation. If anyone has information or may be able to assist the Orange County Sheriff’s Department with their investigation into this incident, please call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855- TIP-OCCS.

Update: on Wednesday, Huntington Beach Police confirmed that the suspect was still hospitalized and listed in stable condition. The Bicyclist has been discharged from the hospital.

Police also clarified that it was still unclear if the suspect was a homeless individual at the time of the incident. Information indicated he had been staying with family members in Norwalk, though the frequency was still under investigation.

HBPD also stated that the department continues to conduct outreach to homeless individuals throughout the city. HBPD stated in a release that they will continue to enforce curfew violations that prohibit individuals to remain in park and public spaces overnight, as well as conducting outreach to the unhoused.

“Effective immediately, we will be conducting increased patrols in the Sunset Beach area and those in the area will see an amplified police presence,” the release stated.

