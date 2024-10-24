Nobles Family 34th annual Halloween event is Saturday, Oct. 26, in Sunset Beach

“Haunted Fairytales” is the theme for the 12th annual Sunset Beach Community Halloween event this Saturday, Oct. 26, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Nobles Family Community Center. The center is located at 16861 12th St., in Sunset Beach.

Presented by The Nobles Family, Las Damas and the Sunset Beach Community Association, the public is invited to this family-friendly celebration which includes a free bounce house, ‘Pick-a Pumpkin’ (200 are being given), free pizza, free games, free crafts, free candy and fun photos. It’s the best deal in Town!

It’s also a labor of love for resident Tony Nobles who likes Halloween and enjoys hosting events focused on children and families. He and wife, Rhonda, have produced an annual Halloween celebration for 34 years, first in Fountain Valley where they formerly lived and held the festival for 22 years and now in Sunset Beach.

“Tony has a penchant for celebrating and decorating lavishly for Halloween,” said Sunset Beach resident Sandy Davis, who co-owns the Davis Estates Winery in Napa.

“The themes chosen over the years have been well designed and implemented.” She said Nobles creates a magical experience for children and adults through intricate displays and engineering that showcases his many talents.

Sunset Beach Las Damas President Carol Webster said the Halloween celebration features unique animatronics that make the event special for all ages. “Admission is free, so come in costume and enjoy a night of magical thrills!”

“Our annual Nobles Halloween Party is one of the events that makes Sunset Beach so special,” said former Sunset Beach Community Association President Mike Van Voorhis.

“Tony and Rhonda are very generous with their time and resources to delight the neighbors and all that attend,” Sandy Davis said. “This year will be no different … a fabulous evening for all to enjoy!”