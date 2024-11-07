New YC program teaches public speaking, social skills

By Reese Neiger

On Nov. 11, Los Alamitos High School junior Yara Saadeh will open enrollment for her new program, Level Up!, in partnership with The Youth Center. Saadeh’s newly launched program aims to teach fifth to eighth-grade students how to prepare for the future by helping them advocate for themselves, improve their leadership skills and handle real-world situations. This program, organized by a high school student, allows other young students to learn valuable skills for the future.

“I am incredibly proud of Yara for launching this initiative as a junior. Her dedication to uplifting middle school students reflects her understanding of how vital communication and leadership skills are in overcoming challenges and enhancing both academic and personal growth,” said Lina Lumme, CEO of The Youth Center.

High school students have to experience the ups and downs of academics and socialization. As a junior at LAHS, Saadeh understands these hardships and wants to teach young kids how to reach their greatest potential as students and peers.

“What started out as an idea freshman year has now started a remarkable achievement. I cannot wait to give back to a community that gave me so much,” Saadeh said.

The program is an eight-week course, with each week offering a new skill for students to learn, such as conflict resolution, socializing with acquaintances, listening skills and setting personal goals. Each session will be at The Youth Center from 5 — 6 p.m. from January to March.

“I think it’s beneficial to students who aren’t yet ready for high school or middle school, and (they) will find it helpful,” said freshman Kaylyn Kekacs.

“Level Up! is a program specially designed to help enrich the younger generation of students with social skills and public speaking skills, prepping them for a bright future,” said Yara Saadeh.

Saadeh has put two years of hard work into creating the program to help younger generations. From gaining confidence to learning how to speak in front of a crowd, this program can offer students new skills for life.

Level Up! registration opens on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. on the program’s page on The Youth Center website. Make sure to share the news that it’s time to level up!

